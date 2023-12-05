Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fact: Amazon really does have everything. The mega-retailer carries an impressive amount of brands across a slew of key categories, but we’re partial to their clothing offerings. If you’re not familiar with their various private label brands — like The Drop or Amazon Essentials — you’re in for a treat.
With an array of bestselling items, there are also major deals up for grabs at all times. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your closet or pick up an easy gift for a loved one, Amazon has you covered — so read on for our top picks!
Best Sweaters of Amazon Brands
Our Absolute Favorite: A soft funnel neck sweater which comes in 11 different colors? Yes, please! The textured knit pattern is modern, polished and completely in style. The sweater will look great tucked into jeans or worn long over leggings.
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew Neck Sweater — just $25!
- Amazon Essentials Cable Crew Neck — originally $29, now just $24!
- The Drop Mia Bell-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater — just $40!
- Amazon Essentials Classic Turtleneck Sweater — originally $30, now just $24!
- Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan Sweater — just $30!
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater — just $29!
Best Pants of Amazon Brands
Our Absolute Favorite: These oversized pants are a cozy alternative to your typical skinny jeans or leggings. They drape beautifully over sneakers or sandals! With a matching sweater or with a tighter-fitting top of any color, these will be your new wear-with-everything pants.
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Active Sculpt High Rise Legging — just $21!
- The Drop Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant — just $45!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Relaxed Jogger — just $27!
- Amazon Essentials High-Rise Straight Jean — originally $40, now just $32!
- The Drop Women’s Loose-Fit Super Soft Sweater Jogger — just $45!
Best Dresses of Amazon Brands
Our Absolute Favorite: A bell-sleeve sweater dress is an essential this winter. The fit isn’t too loose or tight, ideal for everyday wear or a more formal event. With heeled boots and trendy gold jewelry, you’ll walk into your holiday gathering feeling like a million bucks!
- Amazon Essentials Short Crew Neck Tiered Dress — just $29!
- The Drop Women’s Laila Power-Shoulder Twist Back Midi Dress — just $55!
- The Drop Women’s Cameron Ribbed Sweater Dress — just $60!
- Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Fit And Flare Dress — originally $30, now just $18!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Knit Waisted Sweatshirt Dress — just $36!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Tank Swing Dress — originally $21, now just $13!
Best Outerwear of Amazon Brands
Our Absolute Favorite: Puffer jackets, long and short, are some of the most functional pieces of outerwear you can own. We’re thrilled they’re so fashionable right now — you don’t need to freeze to look cute! This water-resistant insulated puffer extends all the way down to your knees. Button up!
- The Drop Long Sleeve Knit Moto Jacket — just $50!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Diamond Quilted Coat — just $80!
- Amazon Essentials Sherpa Puffer Jacket — originally $70, now just $56!
- Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Puffer Jacket Drawstring Waist — originally $70, now just $56!
- Amazon Essentials Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket — just $52!