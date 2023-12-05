Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Amazon really does have everything. The mega-retailer carries an impressive amount of brands across a slew of key categories, but we’re partial to their clothing offerings. If you’re not familiar with their various private label brands — like The Drop or Amazon Essentials — you’re in for a treat.

Related: This Sequin Blazer Will Be the Talk of Your Holiday Festivities — And It’s 30% Off It’s the time of year when everyone’s schedule is jam-packed with dinners, parties and other events to get into the festive spirit. Usually, these moments can impart a feeling of joy, but they sometimes evoke a feeling of “what to wear” without breaking the bank. If you’re saving money for your upcoming holiday shopping spree, […]

With an array of bestselling items, there are also major deals up for grabs at all times. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your closet or pick up an easy gift for a loved one, Amazon has you covered — so read on for our top picks!

Best Sweaters of Amazon Brands

Our Absolute Favorite: A soft funnel neck sweater which comes in 11 different colors? Yes, please! The textured knit pattern is modern, polished and completely in style. The sweater will look great tucked into jeans or worn long over leggings.

Best Pants of Amazon Brands

Our Absolute Favorite: These oversized pants are a cozy alternative to your typical skinny jeans or leggings. They drape beautifully over sneakers or sandals! With a matching sweater or with a tighter-fitting top of any color, these will be your new wear-with-everything pants.

Best Dresses of Amazon Brands

Our Absolute Favorite: A bell-sleeve sweater dress is an essential this winter. The fit isn’t too loose or tight, ideal for everyday wear or a more formal event. With heeled boots and trendy gold jewelry, you’ll walk into your holiday gathering feeling like a million bucks!

Best Outerwear of Amazon Brands

Our Absolute Favorite: Puffer jackets, long and short, are some of the most functional pieces of outerwear you can own. We’re thrilled they’re so fashionable right now — you don’t need to freeze to look cute! This water-resistant insulated puffer extends all the way down to your knees. Button up!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us