20 Date Night Essentials to Keep You Chic and Warm All Winter Long

Dressing up for the holidays is always fun, but if you’re dating, there’s some added pressure for glitz and glamour. Figuring out what pairs with what during the colder months can be tricky, especially if you’re going ice skating or walking a Christmas market or two. It might be too soon to don your sweatpants, so we’ve assembled some cozy, elegant looks to help you on your way. Take heart. Whether you’re single, happily married or pairing up for cuffing season, we have some outfit inspo for you. Read on!

Accessories

1. Make a statement with vintage-like earrings that can be worn with a casual look or dressed up.

2. Don’t freeze! Add a pair of plush fleece tights to wear under a mini skirt, short dress or even jeans. They will keep you warm, especially if you want to look extra cute while wandering the streets.

3. Top it off with a slouchy knitted beanie cap which comes in a variety of colors. Psst: they also make excellent gifts!

4. Shop the bestseller on Amazon, this simplistic Kendra Scott pendant necklace with your choice of color and material.

5. Keep your hands free with a sparkly wrist bag which holds all the necessities for date night.

Dresses

6. Two-for-one set! This body-skimming dress comes with a shrug cardigan and shows off your curves.

7. You’ll be the most elegant woman in the room wearing this midi slip dress with a cowl neck detail in the back.

8. Look stunning in this fitted knit pullover dress with a ribbed skirt and lantern sleeves, available in a wide range of colors.

9. Wear this versatile turtleneck mini dress as a standalone piece or pair it with shorts and knee-high boots — and turn the dress into an oversized sweater with the front tucked in above the waist.

10. Give them the side slit in this pullover metallic sweater dress in creamy natural hues or black.

Tops

11. Mesh it up with a sheer mock-neck top and a solid, bustier panel which comes in a variety of colors.

12. Add a touch of sparkle to your date night with this long-sleeve top, and tone it down with denim for a trying-but-not-trying look.

13. Grab a jacket with bejeweled buttons that is currently marked down to $99.50 from $198! That’s a steal… run, don’t walk!

14. Wrap it up in this criss-cross sweater which elongates your torso for a slimming effect.

15. Give them a hint of skin with an off-the-shoulder sweater which looks great with high-rise pants and a wide-brim hat.

Pants

16. Walk this way, please! Denim with cuffs presents a polished, put-together look without trying. It can be worn with boots underneath or slip-on loafers.

17. You’ll definitely get noticed in these wide-leg shimmering pants which pull on easily and have elastic at the waist.

18. Play up the florals which can be worn year-round with a wide-leg silhouette pant and a high-rise waist.

19. Spice it up in faux-leather leggings which shape your body and hold you in with comfort and ease.

20. All rise with this corset-waist pant which sits high on the waist and complements crop tops and open-knit sweaters with the perfect proportion!

