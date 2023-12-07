Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s December, and my need to go out while “lampshading” knows no bounds. I just can’t get enough of that iconic Ariana Grande look. A loose, oversized sweater with a tall pair of boots is my go-to aesthetic, even if the weather outside is frightful. But I’m not going to wear an old hoodie if I have a holiday party to go to. I want to be the center of attention, so that’s why this pullover sweater has me in a complete fashion fixation. And it’s on sale right now at Nordstrom!
This is the ultimate sweater for layering, whether you’re planning on braving the cold and snow, or teaming it with a cute skirt or some leggings. It’s so cozy and lightweight, but polished at the same time. And it’s just $48 right now, which is 33% off!
Get the Topshop Oversize Pullover Sweater for just $48 (originally $72) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.
Throw on this impossibly cuddly, snuggly and super-soft Topshop Oversize Pullover Sweater whenever you go out this winter. It’s available in both black and a chic olive green. It’s the ideal addition to any outfit, or you can wear it on its own. Its fun slit details help elevate it a bit beyond your average pullover too. You’ll wish you could live out the rest of winter in this handy garment. And you probably could… but make sure you wash it.
“Great color and fit!” one shopper said. “The green is beautiful and love the silhouette.” Another customer commented, “Love this sweater. I wanted a comfortable sweater to wear over leggings and knee high boots. These are perfect. I bought both colors.”
Get the Topshop Oversize Pullover Sweater for just $48 (originally $72) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.
This sweater is positively perfect for the chilly weather! But if you’re not into the oversized look, shop other sweaters below on sale at Nordstrom!
Other Sweaters We Love at Nordstrom:
- Topshop Boxy Bouclé Sweater — originally $58, now just $40!
- Free People Teddy Sweater Tunic — originally $168, now just $99!
- Vince Camuto Contrast High-Low Sweater — originally $69, now just $39!
- Caslon Turtleneck Tunic Sweater — originally $69, now just $38!
- Free People Take Me Home Cotton Sweater — originally $148, now just $99!