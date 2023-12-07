Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s December, and my need to go out while “lampshading” knows no bounds. I just can’t get enough of that iconic Ariana Grande look. A loose, oversized sweater with a tall pair of boots is my go-to aesthetic, even if the weather outside is frightful. But I’m not going to wear an old hoodie if I have a holiday party to go to. I want to be the center of attention, so that’s why this pullover sweater has me in a complete fashion fixation. And it’s on sale right now at Nordstrom!

Related: 21 Unique Last-Minute Holiday Gifts to Buy ASAP The countdown is on! We’re less than three weeks away from Christmas. If you haven’t stocked up on gifts for everyone on your holiday gifting list, don’t fret. Time is ticking, however, there are plenty of fun last-minute gifts that you can snag for your loved ones under $200. From thoughtful gifts to preserve your […]

This is the ultimate sweater for layering, whether you’re planning on braving the cold and snow, or teaming it with a cute skirt or some leggings. It’s so cozy and lightweight, but polished at the same time. And it’s just $48 right now, which is 33% off!

Get the Topshop Oversize Pullover Sweater for just $48 (originally $72) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Throw on this impossibly cuddly, snuggly and super-soft Topshop Oversize Pullover Sweater whenever you go out this winter. It’s available in both black and a chic olive green. It’s the ideal addition to any outfit, or you can wear it on its own. Its fun slit details help elevate it a bit beyond your average pullover too. You’ll wish you could live out the rest of winter in this handy garment. And you probably could… but make sure you wash it.

Related: 33 Incredibly Useful Gift Ideas for Women in Their 30s Any woman in her 30s will appreciate these gifts that are practical, functional and fun — details here

“Great color and fit!” one shopper said. “The green is beautiful and love the silhouette.” Another customer commented, “Love this sweater. I wanted a comfortable sweater to wear over leggings and knee high boots. These are perfect. I bought both colors.”

Get the Topshop Oversize Pullover Sweater for just $48 (originally $72) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

This sweater is positively perfect for the chilly weather! But if you’re not into the oversized look, shop other sweaters below on sale at Nordstrom!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Other Sweaters We Love at Nordstrom: