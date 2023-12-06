Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding sleek, sophisticated pieces that look cute, don’t cost a fortune and have everything you desire for under $100 is the ultimate quest. But it’s not impossible. The secret? Ribbed material that moves with you, offering the flexibility you need to stay on the go and give off that expensive-chic look you deserve.

Texture adds depth and warmth to clothing and can make outfits look more refined. We wanted to give you a wide range of choices, so whether it be maxi dresses or slimming tops that fit perfectly under layered sweaters or wraps, there’s something for everyone on our curated list below!

Tops That Slay

1. Go back to the basics with this scoop-neck top. Its flattering fit goes well with jeans or under a blazer, with reviewers saying, “This is the BEST long sleeve I have purchased in a LONG time,” and remarking on its “smooth, silky fabric.”

2. Try this cropped ribbed sweater tank for layering or dressing up this holiday season. It’s super soft!

3. Between a cardigan and a long-sleeve top, this button-up top from Revolve clings to all of the right places.

4. Jump on the bustier trend with a nod to feminine corsets in this comfy ribbed pullover. “The fabric is definitely thick and feels high-end,” said one happy customer, adding, “definitely a must.”

5. The ruffled trimmed along the sleeves and hem of this Lovers and Friends top give off sweet, flirtatious vibes.

6. Boasting a carefree casual look with its frayed seams and raw cuffs, this thermal knit is “narrow, well cut, and very flattering,” according to a reviewer. It skims the body just so!

7. We’re feeling some serious Ginny & Georgia vibes from this wrap-front top that is chic and highly rated by reviewers.

8. Check out this short-sleeve henley with a V-cut opening. One shopper wrote that it “fits nice, especially with an hourglass figure,” while others recommended sizing up, as it’s a little snug.

Related: 33 Incredibly Useful Gift Ideas for Women in Their 30s Any woman in her 30s will appreciate these gifts that are practical, functional and fun — details here

Dreamy Dresses

1. Earning the Amazon’s Choice badge, this sleeveless knit sweater dress impresses shoppers with its high neckline and curve-hugging fit. It’s so comfortable and stretchy. Several women even bought this while pregnant and gave it glowing reviews!

2. Another top contender is this turtleneck dress that looks killer with knee-high boots and fleece-lined stockings for added warmth.

3. Get a dress that “makes [you] feel like a sexy witch,” according to a reviewer. This bodycon maxi is flattering on all body types and fits like a glove.

4. Debut this babydoll skater dress this winter! It has an elasticized waist and A-line skirt for a flirty appearance.

5. For a feminine and flattering fit without revealing too much, try this wrap knit dress with dropped shoulders, available in multiple colors. It’s machine washable!

6. Leave it to Kim Kardashian to create sultry loungewear. This super soft modal material on this floor-length maxi dress feels like a second skin and wears well.

7. Get a two-for-one sweater dress with an added shrug bolero for versatility. It’s soft to the touch with a kick pleat in back.

8. For a captivating look, try on this mini-turtleneck dress with a small front slit.

9. Check out this one-shoulder dress with a ribbed corset bodice in black or sun yellow. Ideal for that winter vacation chasing the sun!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us