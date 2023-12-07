Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to goals, I can cross them off all day long. But I’ll be the first to admit it’s a different story when it concerns my clothing and jewelry. In that case, I’m not the most organized human being — especially during the holidays when spur-of-the-moment festivities arise and I’m looking for my hoop earrings or paperchain gold necklace before hailing a cab.

If you have the same struggles as I do, you’re in luck. Amazon recently dropped a personalized jewelry case that keeps all your endearing gems in one place — no more guesswork. It feels like this was definitely created with Us in mind. The inside is lined with soft velvet material and boasts several compartments which have removable dividers so you can expand your ring collection or add to your charm bracelet obsession depending on your interests. As one customer noted, “I love this travel jewelry case, easy to carry and travel with. It can surprisingly hold many of your items, including bracelets, rings and necklaces that prevent entanglement. This travels with me everywhere because it’s small, lightweight, and easy to carry in my medium-sized purse.” Plus, they come in several shades, from pink, green, purple to black, blue and white. Something for every savvy shopper around!

Get the Parima Trendy Travel Jewelry Case for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

These organizers make exceptional gifts and recently dropped in price (just in time!). Plus, with Prime, they ship well before Christmas. You may even snag yours before Hanukkah ends! Four thousand have already been purchased this month alone, and the product has been rated Amazon’s Choice for jewelry boxes. Made from high-quality PU leather, the top can be personalized with your first initial or favorite letter. It has an old-school varsity font that is reminiscent of collegiate days from the ’60s. One excited shopper said, “Bought this for my pre-teen niece and I’m sure she will love it! The custom letters on the box make them more personal. Definitely a cute gift idea for the price.” Quite frankly, we couldn’t agree more.

Now, buying a holiday gift is always stressful — but fear not. The brand, Parima, provides a 90-day after-sale service to answer any questions or address issues that may arise, and Amazon offers a 30-day return guarantee if you’re not happy with your purchase. Basically, you can’t go wrong. Stock up on gifts and buy yourself one in the process while it’s still marked down!

