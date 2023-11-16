18 Funny and Festive Grinch-Inspired Fashion Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a classic! From the Dr. Seuss book to the various film adaptations, the iconic character is synonymous with the holiday season. The once-brooding character’s journey to discovering the joy of the holiday season is inspiring. His witty one-liners and the movie’s classic soundtrack often serve as inspiration for fans of the character.

Take your love of the Grinch to new heights this holiday season with funny and festive clothing and accessories inspired by Whoville’s notorious grouch. From dazzling accessories to matching family pajamas, you can snag your favorite Grinch-inspired items at Amazon. We’ve searched through pages and pick out the funniest and most festive finds. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Zelbuck Funny Christmas Pajamas Matching family PJs is a holiday season essential. There’s a pair of these Grinch-inspired onesies for everyone in your family — from the tiniest tot to the wisest elder. $23.99 See it!

HUDENRTV Women's XMAS Shirt Spread holiday cheer in this plush sweatshirt. Made from high-quality fabric, this versatile top can be styled with jeans, skirts, boots and even high heels. $25.66 See it!

Dckazz Grinch Necklace No Grinch outfit is complete without accessories. This sparkling necklace features green stones to resemble the iconic character’s face. $12.50 See it!

Dr. Seuss The Grinch Plush Hat If the weather in your hometown gets as cold as it does in Whoville, you’ll need this hat in rotation all winter. This velvety accessory features a hidden pocket, perfect for storing lightweight items like cash or an ID. $19.99 See it!

PORCLAY Womens Grinch Christmas Sweatshirt Celebrate one of the most iconic songs from The Grinch soundtrack. This sweatshirt is perfect if you’ve been on the naughty list this year. $25.99 See it!

Grinch Slipper Socks Get comfy this holiday season! These sock slippers will keep your toes nice and warm. $24.99 See it!

The Grinch Headbands Fact: There’s no such thing as too many holiday-themed accessories. This headband is the closest thing you’ll get to sporting poofy and furry ears like the Grinch! $19.95 See it!

Bioworld The Grinch Socks Let your holiday swag serve Grinch-vibes from head to toe. These no-show socks feature the cutest graphics. $19.95 See it!

MHTOR What Up Grinches Christmas Sweatshirt Looking for a witty, not-so-obvious way to celebrate the Grinch? Look no further than this long-sleeve color-block shirt. $20.99 On Sale: $13.99 You Save 33% See it!

ODYQIG Grinch Slippers Get ready to trim the tree in these cozy slippers. They feature the cutest graphics of the Grinch and an ornament to inspire you while decorating! $16.99 See it!

Dr. Seuss Grinch Sleigh T-Shirt Serve a magical slay this holiday season. This casual T-shirt can be styled in many different ways. $19.99 See it!

Bioworld Grinch Headband Add a festive touch to any holiday hairstyle with this adorable headband. It features a nylon trim liner to prevent sliding! $13.95 See it!

Color Cosplayer St. Patrick's Day Leggings No one can rock green, hairy legs like the Grinch. You can try your hand at his go-to look, courtesy of these lightweight leggings. $16.99 See it!

DEJAGIA Christmas Funny Shirt Looking to keep your distance this holiday season? This shirt reinforces the message! $18.99 See it!

Bioworld Dr. Seuss The Grinch Hat Bundle up this holiday season with this cute beanie. Along with a classic picture of the Grinch, it features an adorable pom pom at the top of the hat. $21.95 See it!

LUCKELF Rhinestone Tights If you’re wearing dresses or skirts this holiday season, you need these lively accessories. These lime green stockings feature glistening rhinestones, guaranteed to make you shine like the brightest Christmas tree topper. $8.89 See it!

Bioworld Grinch Socks There’s nothing like tall socks to keep your feet warm during the holiday season. This three-pack is so festive! $19.99 See it!

HANRESHE Grinch Stud Earrings Why, yes! You most certainly need to add these Grinch-inspired studs to your cart. $11.90 See it!

