Gather ’round, fashionistas — let’s have a chat. Have you ever been on the receiving end of FOMO after catching clips of your favorite entertainers and influencers gracing the red carpet at movie premieres, award shows and luxurious galas? Maybe you’ve spotted a dress worn by Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie or Jennifer Lopez and couldn’t help but swoon over their lavish ensembles. If you’ve ever wanted to serve glamorous, A-list-approved style, the time has finally come!
The holiday season is in full swing, so you’ll have many opportunities to dress up. From formal parties hosted by your job, to end-of-year bashes with your crew, your calendar is probably filled with RSVPs to festive events. You can go full throttle with glistening fabrics, daring slits and bold dress shades. It’s the ideal time to go all out and style a red carpet-worthy ensemble. Thankfully, Nordstrom has an assortment of glamorous holiday dresses. You can snag budget-friendly finds under $40 and luxe gowns with hefty price tags. Whatever your budget may be, scroll ahead for our top picks!
Nathalia Sequin Directional Stripe Long-Sleeve Cocktail Minidress
If the big day calls for Roaring Twenties-inspired Great Gatsby fashion, you’ll be the belle of the ball in this art decor dream dress. The directional sequin stripes and high-neck designs are perfect touches!
Get this dazzling dress for $248 at Nordstrom!
Lulus Classic Glam Off-the-Shoulder Dress
There will be no such thing as winter blues when you arrive in this bold frock. Along with a sweetheart neckline, this flattering gown features a side slit.
Get this chic dress for $34 at Nordstrom!
House of CB Charmaine Corset Dress
Exposed corsets are having the ultimate moment lately. This dress gives a sophisticated approach to the popular look, and you can snag it in eight vibrant shades.
Get this elegant dress for $285 at Nordstrom!
Sam Edelman Halter Neck Feather Trim Cocktail Dress
There are show-stopping dresses, and then there’s this red-hot frock. This shoulder-showing cocktail dress features a halter neck silhouette and a flirty feather trim.
Get this red-hot cocktail dress for $158 at Nordstrom!
Lulus My Dream Come True Velvet Strapless Dress
The only word which accurately describes this dress is stunning! The rich, velvety-smooth floor-length number features a thin veil of sheer fabric to help conceal the plunging neckline.
Get this stunning dress for $58 at Nordstrom!
ASOS Design Pleated Strapless Cocktail Midi Dress
Are you headed to a winter white shindig? This all-white midi dress comes equipped with pleated paneling and a chic back slit.
Get this lovely midi dress for $64 at Nordstrom!
City Chic Cindy Long-Sleeve Faux-Leather Dress
This smooth faux-leather number is perfect for a more laid-back occasion. It features long sleeves and an edgy wrap style!
Get this trendy wrap dress for $60 at Nordstrom!
Steve Madden Nandita Pleated Faux-Leather Mini Dress
You’ll love this all-black pick if you live for a leather moment. The spaghetti strap dress features cute leather pleats!
Get this edgy black dress for $99 at Nordstrom!
Betsey and Adam Cape Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress
Get ready, because this black-tie-approved gown will land you endless compliments. People won’t get enough of the chic cape-sleeve arms and the elegant cutout in the back neckline!
Get this sophisticated dress for $199 at Nordstrom!
