22 Best Gift Deals Under $25 at Nordstrom

Not to sound the alarm or anything, but it’s that time of year again! You know, the festive season, when we rock out to our favorite holiday playlist while tree-trimming near the fireplace. Once you’ve placed your shiny tree topper and decorated it with shimmering tinsel, you’re one step closer to transforming your home into a winter wonderland.

Stockings stuffed with cute and practical goodies are the finishing touches you can’t go without this holiday season. You can fill your stockings with the chicest fashion items, trusted beauty products and fun accessories all thanks to Nordstrom. Known for delivering top-notch quality over a wide range of price points, Nordstrom has the cutest stocking stuffers under $25. Gotta love heartwarming gifts that don’t break the bank in the process. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Fashion Gifts Under $25

Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy fall essential is perfect for those extra-large stockings! It will keep you nice and warm while you’re bundled up drinking hot chocolate.

Beauty Under Gifts $25

Our Absolute Favorite: A favorite of Sofia Richie and Meghan Markle, Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne is the perfect find for the fragrance enthusiast in your life.

Accessories & Home Gifts Under $25

Our Absolute Favorite: Ribbons and bows are everywhere! These glistening earrings are a sophisticated take on the rising trend.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds from Nordstrom here!

