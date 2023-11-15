22 Best Gift Deals Under $25 at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Not to sound the alarm or anything, but it’s that time of year again! You know, the festive season, when we rock out to our favorite holiday playlist while tree-trimming near the fireplace. Once you’ve placed your shiny tree topper and decorated it with shimmering tinsel, you’re one step closer to transforming your home into a winter wonderland.
Stockings stuffed with cute and practical goodies are the finishing touches you can’t go without this holiday season. You can fill your stockings with the chicest fashion items, trusted beauty products and fun accessories all thanks to Nordstrom. Known for delivering top-notch quality over a wide range of price points, Nordstrom has the cutest stocking stuffers under $25. Gotta love heartwarming gifts that don’t break the bank in the process. Scroll ahead for our top picks!
Fashion Gifts Under $25
Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy fall essential is perfect for those extra-large stockings! It will keep you nice and warm while you’re bundled up drinking hot chocolate.
- In Bloom by Jonquil Mia Wrap — just $25
- Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong— just $11
- Stance Da Da DaGrinch Crew Socks— just $17
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks— just $15
- BP Faux Fur Bucket Hat — just $19
- Adidas Originals Trefoil Assorted 6-Pack Socks— just $20
Beauty Under Gifts $25
Our Absolute Favorite: A favorite of Sofia Richie and Meghan Markle, Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne is the perfect find for the fragrance enthusiast in your life.
- Tweezerman Lash Gift Set — just $24
- Cleanse & Hydrate Gift Set — just $23
- Patchology Warm Up™ Perfect Ten Self-Warming Hand & Cuticle Mask — just $20
- Le Mini Macaron Saturday Night Soirée Mini Nail Stickers — just $5
- Mario Badescu Rose Essentials Trio — just $16
- Tocca Travel Size Eau de Parfum Discovery Set— just $24
- L’Occitane Shea Skin Care Ornament Gift Set — just $16
Accessories & Home Gifts Under $25
Our Absolute Favorite: Ribbons and bows are everywhere! These glistening earrings are a sophisticated take on the rising trend.
- sugarfina Large Candy Cube — just $22
- Nordstrom Initial Square Zip Travel Case — just $20
- Kikkerland Design Golf In a Tin — just $13
- tag Adobe Sugar Handwarmer Mug — just $15
- Chronicle Books Very Merry Cocktails Deck — just $20
- ILLUME Cozy Cashmere Gilded Tree Candle — just $19
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds from Nordstrom here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!