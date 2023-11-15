Your account
22 Best Gift Deals Under $25 at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not to sound the alarm or anything, but it’s that time of year again! You know, the festive season, when we rock out to our favorite holiday playlist while tree-trimming near the fireplace. Once you’ve placed your shiny tree topper and decorated it with shimmering tinsel, you’re one step closer to transforming your home into a winter wonderland.

Stockings stuffed with cute and practical goodies are the finishing touches you can’t go without this holiday season. You can fill your stockings with the chicest fashion items, trusted beauty products and fun accessories all thanks to Nordstrom. Known for delivering top-notch quality over a wide range of price points, Nordstrom has the cutest stocking stuffers under $25. Gotta love heartwarming gifts that don’t break the bank in the process. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Fashion Gifts Under $25

Thread & Supply Plaid Shacket
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy fall essential is perfect for those extra-large stockings! It will keep you nice and warm while you’re bundled up drinking hot chocolate.

Beauty Under Gifts $25

Joe Malone London Wood Sage and Sea Salt
Nordstrom

 

Our Absolute Favorite: A favorite of Sofia Richie and Meghan Markle, Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne is the perfect find for the fragrance enthusiast in your life.

Accessories & Home Gifts Under $25

Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Bow Drop Earrings
Nordstrom

 

Our Absolute Favorite: Ribbons and bows are everywhere! These glistening earrings are a sophisticated take on the rising trend.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds from Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

