Andy Williams was clearly onto something, because the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. November and December unveil endless opportunities to get glammed up for seasonal shindigs. Plus, you can bond with your loved ones over hearty home-cooked meals — and if that’s not exciting enough, most of Us have time off from work. And of course, larger-than-life sales are another reason we can’t help but swoon over the holiday season!
Like clockwork, shoppers wait with bated breath for brands to unveil discounts for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Deal Tuesday. Everything from electronics, to clothing and airline tickets drop in price each holiday season. Savvy shops like Nordstrom get ahead of the holiday rush by offering equally impressive limited-time sales in the lead-up. The major retailer is currently offering huge discounts on buttery-soft shirts, sweaters and jackets. We’ve rounded up a list of our favorites. Read ahead to discover our top picks!
Vince Camuto Double-Breasted Coat With Removable Faux-Fur Collar
Stylish coats are a must during the holiday season. Serve Olivia Pope vibes in this neutral trench. The faux-fur collar adds a show-stopping touch!
Get this chic coat for $199 (originally $260) at Nordstrom!
Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
You can never go wrong with versatile tops like the Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic. This mock neck top is made from 72% cotton, 26% nylon and 2% elastane to deliver a heavily ribbed knit fabric that’s plush and breathable.
Get this sophisticated shirt for $117 (originally $178) at Nordstrom!
Caslon V-Neck T-Shirt
Buttery-soft fabrics are always a must, even when it comes to casual pieces. This T-shirt features a soft knit fabric that’s lightweight and breathable.
Get this comfy T-shirt for $6 (originally $19) at Nordstrom!
City Chic Kenzie Longline Cardigan
Get ready for a major sleigh! This open-front cardigan is a no-brainer for your next tree-trimming party.
Get this trendy cardigan for $56 (originally $139) at Nordstrom!
French Connection Mari Rib Stitch Turtleneck
Intricate stripes help separate this luxe turtleneck from more casual ones. It features wide and slender ribbing for an additional boost of texture!
Get this intricate turtleneck for $59 (originally $98) at Nordstrom!
Zella Restore Soft Lite Joggers
Can we ever have a convo about comfort and skimp out on joggers? Absolutely not! These stretchy pants feature a breathable fabric on the days when chill vibes are the only thing on the agenda.
Get these airy joggers for $55 (originally $69) at Nordstrom!
Eloquii Color-Block Mock Neck Sweater
Make a statement with this trendy color-block sweater. It’s so versatile, you can style it with vibrant color combos like camo-print cargos or nail minimalist vibes by teaming it with all-black leather.
Get this stylish sweater for $56 (originally $70) at Nordstrom!
Lucky Brand Cable Stitch Cotton V-Neck Cardigan
There’s something special about pieces which can be worn in multiple ways. This chic cardigan features an intricate cable knit design. It fits snug enough to be worn independently or styled with a blouse or lightweight turtleneck.
Get this cute cardigan for $79 (originally $99) at Nordstrom!
Good American Crop Cotton Fleece Sweatshirt
Sweater weather isn’t complete without plush sweatshirts. This street-style-approved top features shockingly soft cotton fabric and a cropped cut.
Get this edgy sweatshirt for $39 (originally $79) at Nordstrom!
Treasure & Bond Turtleneck Sweater
If you’re looking for an everyday sweater to style with everything from joggers to midi skirts, add this lightweight turtleneck to your cart!
Get this holiday essential for $38 (originally $59) at Nordstrom!
