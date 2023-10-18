Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dresses are a year-round staple which serve major glamour — no matter the season. However, sweater dresses are the go-to choice for autumn-approved looks. Along with keeping you warm, thanks to buttery-soft knit fabrics, sweater dresses are the ideal way to dress up or down this fall.

Oversized sweater dresses are fantastic when you want to exude cozy vibes, while fitted frocks are safe bets when heading to a business lunch. But the thing is, you can never really go wrong with a sweater dress. We did some browsing on Nordstrom and uncovered a lengthy list of sweater dresses you can snag right now for under $100. Read ahead for our top picks!

Oversized Sweater Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy girl-approved sweater dress looks like your favorite zip-up hoodie. You can wear it alone or layer it with a cute solid tank.

2. We Also Love: This fuzzy sweater dress will melt into your skin —the fall-friendly camel shade is one of the many reasons to add this to your cart.

3. We Can’t Forget: This dark chocolate sweater dress perfectly showcases your style with minimal effort. Along with a V-neck and spread collar, this unstructured dress features a cute side slit.

4. Bonus: You can’t mention fall fashion without turtlenecks. This roomy beige sweater dress is the ultimate option to layer with your fall outerwear.

5. Extra: This crewneck sweater dress will keep you warm, all thanks to it’ plush fabric.

6. Sweet Street Style: Serve street-style-inspired vibes in this fleece-hooded sweater dress. It features a dark green stripe and faux leather-trimmed side pockets which elevate the aesthetic.

Striped Sweater Dresses

7. Wild One: Let your wild side free in this animal print sweater dress. This mini dress is made from the softest wool and has ribbed knit sleeves!

8. Buttoned Up: If you live for flexibility, you’ll love this blue and white striped dress. You decide how many (or how few) buttons you’ll secure to create a flowing slit.

9. Color-Block Chic: This isn’t your average black and white sweater dress. It features an eye-catching color-block design which ups the ante!

10. Midi Dress Madness: You’ll say yes as soon as you see this dress. Along with a relaxed silhouette, it features dropped shoulders and ribbed trim that are made for chilly days.

11. Seeing Double: Give a fierce optical illusion with this royal blue and black-striped dress. You’ll want to pair this with a leather jacket and combat boots for a more grunge look!

Fitted Sweater Dresses

12. Chunky Knits: Fall fashion and chunky knits go hand in hand, so this chunky knit dress is a must-have. Plus, you can’t go wrong with an autumn-approved shade like brown temple.

13. Cute Cut-Outs: You’ll get tons of commotion, all thanks to this mini sweater dress. Along with a plunging back, this dress features the cutest waist cut-outs.

14. Sophisticated Slay: ELOQUII is a trusted plus-sized brand which offers the most chic and stylish pieces. This long-sleeve purple dress features the daintiest ribbed pattern and twists at the waist to highlight your curves.

15. Exposed Shoulders: If you were wondering, you can undoubtedly nail glam vibes in a sweater dress. This off-the-shoulder dress is theee moment!

16. Cardi Party: How divine is this cardigan-style sweater dress? We can’t get enough of the button detailing.

17. Subtle Serve: The rules regarding all white after Labor Day will be a thing of the past when you slay in this short-sleeve sweater dress. The thigh-high slit upgrades the look instantly!

Want more dresses? See Nordstrom’s full selection here!

Still shopping? See more of our favorites:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 Eye-Catching Dresses From Nordstrom for Under $100 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fact: You can never have too many dresses. They are a staple in any wardrobe because you can rock a frock anywhere. Comfortable and casual dresses made from soft, plush fabrics are made for lounging around the house […]

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Will Elevate Your Fall Fashion Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s a little secret about the Rich Mom aesthetic: you don’t have to be rich or a mom to dress the part. This luxury look embraces the quiet luxury trend. Sophisticated-yet-simple staples reign supreme! And for fall, it’s […]

Related: 17 Knit Fall Fashion Finds to Accentuate an Hourglass Figure Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. An hourglass figure is gorgeous — but properly accentuating it and finding flattering clothing can be a bit messy. The wrong type of shirt or dress, for example, can lead to a boxy look, leaving your waist lost […]