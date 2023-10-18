Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Dresses are a year-round staple which serve major glamour — no matter the season. However, sweater dresses are the go-to choice for autumn-approved looks. Along with keeping you warm, thanks to buttery-soft knit fabrics, sweater dresses are the ideal way to dress up or down this fall.
Oversized sweater dresses are fantastic when you want to exude cozy vibes, while fitted frocks are safe bets when heading to a business lunch. But the thing is, you can never really go wrong with a sweater dress. We did some browsing on Nordstrom and uncovered a lengthy list of sweater dresses you can snag right now for under $100. Read ahead for our top picks!
Oversized Sweater Dresses
1. Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy girl-approved sweater dress looks like your favorite zip-up hoodie. You can wear it alone or layer it with a cute solid tank.
2. We Also Love: This fuzzy sweater dress will melt into your skin —the fall-friendly camel shade is one of the many reasons to add this to your cart.
3. We Can’t Forget: This dark chocolate sweater dress perfectly showcases your style with minimal effort. Along with a V-neck and spread collar, this unstructured dress features a cute side slit.
4. Bonus: You can’t mention fall fashion without turtlenecks. This roomy beige sweater dress is the ultimate option to layer with your fall outerwear.
5. Extra: This crewneck sweater dress will keep you warm, all thanks to it’ plush fabric.
6. Sweet Street Style: Serve street-style-inspired vibes in this fleece-hooded sweater dress. It features a dark green stripe and faux leather-trimmed side pockets which elevate the aesthetic.
Striped Sweater Dresses
7. Wild One: Let your wild side free in this animal print sweater dress. This mini dress is made from the softest wool and has ribbed knit sleeves!
8. Buttoned Up: If you live for flexibility, you’ll love this blue and white striped dress. You decide how many (or how few) buttons you’ll secure to create a flowing slit.
9. Color-Block Chic: This isn’t your average black and white sweater dress. It features an eye-catching color-block design which ups the ante!
10. Midi Dress Madness: You’ll say yes as soon as you see this dress. Along with a relaxed silhouette, it features dropped shoulders and ribbed trim that are made for chilly days.
11. Seeing Double: Give a fierce optical illusion with this royal blue and black-striped dress. You’ll want to pair this with a leather jacket and combat boots for a more grunge look!
Fitted Sweater Dresses
12. Chunky Knits: Fall fashion and chunky knits go hand in hand, so this chunky knit dress is a must-have. Plus, you can’t go wrong with an autumn-approved shade like brown temple.
13. Cute Cut-Outs: You’ll get tons of commotion, all thanks to this mini sweater dress. Along with a plunging back, this dress features the cutest waist cut-outs.
14. Sophisticated Slay: ELOQUII is a trusted plus-sized brand which offers the most chic and stylish pieces. This long-sleeve purple dress features the daintiest ribbed pattern and twists at the waist to highlight your curves.
15. Exposed Shoulders: If you were wondering, you can undoubtedly nail glam vibes in a sweater dress. This off-the-shoulder dress is theee moment!
16. Cardi Party: How divine is this cardigan-style sweater dress? We can’t get enough of the button detailing.
17. Subtle Serve: The rules regarding all white after Labor Day will be a thing of the past when you slay in this short-sleeve sweater dress. The thigh-high slit upgrades the look instantly!
Want more dresses? See Nordstrom’s full selection here!
Still shopping? See more of our favorites:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!