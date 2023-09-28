Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fact: You can never have too many dresses. They are a staple in any wardrobe because you can rock a frock anywhere. Comfortable and casual dresses made from soft, plush fabrics are made for lounging around the house and running errands. Then, of course, there are the more formal options you pull out when you’re headed into the office or even to a big event like a wedding. You name it, and there’s a cute dress you can wear to it.
On a budget? Thankfully, Nordstrom is stocked with fashionable finds you can score for under $100. From dainty sweater dresses to floor-length gowns, check out the best dresses at Nordstrom now!
Casual Dresses
1. Our Absolute Favorite: This soft lounge dress from Skims is a must because it’s stretchy, comfortable and available in 12 shades. You can even snag in sizes from XXS to 4X — inclusivity is always the moment!
2. We Also Love: ICYMI, you absolutely need to add this brown sweater dress to your fall collection. It’s roomy enough to feel comfortable when you want to be a couch potato — but chic enough to wear on your next date night.
3. We Can’t Forget: This sleek sweater dress costs just $99. Made from a super plush fabric, this cozy frock also has an exposed seam to add flair!
4. Lady of Athleisure: If you can’t get enough athleisure, you’ll want to add this midi shirt dress to your cart ASAP! Along with a comfy, stretchy fabric, this dress features a classic Nike Swoosh at the chest and a subtle slit on the side.
5. Everyday Dress: This grey ribbed knit dress is the best choice when you’re headed to run errands and want to steer clear of your go-to uniform, a.k.a. leggings and a sweatshirt.
Wedding Guest Dresses
6. Fun and Flirty: Get ready to dance the night away in this tiered cocktail dress. It’s chic and ideal for weddings which call for relaxed vibes.
7. Gorgeous in Green: Show a little skin in the most tasteful way courtesy of this one-shoulder neckline. This velvet-like dress also features a lovely draped wrap skirt.
8. Whimsical Dream: This light and airy chiffon maxi dress features a whimsical print which will make you swoon. It features the most stunning pops of colors that are divine for fall!
9. Red-Hot: All it takes is one glance, and you’ll say yes to this dress. This bold red gown features a deeply dipped neckline, soft pleats and swoon-worthy shoulder accents.
10. Subtle Serve: Vivid black stripes elevate this floor-length maxi from “just another black dress” to “the black dress.”
11. Sweet ’80s Chic: Warning! This gorgeous floral print gown will transport you to ’80s nostalgia, courtesy of exaggerated puff shoulders.
Office-Friendly Dresses
12. Cable Stitches: You’ll rock this cable knit sweater dress for every casual Friday. It’s comfy and cute — what more could you want?
13. Chic Florals: Get ready to resemble fall foliage with this mock neck dress from Steve Madden. You won’t be able to get enough of the blurry bouquet of florals featured throughout the gown!
14. Lots of Dots: How cute is this ruffled number? We’re obsessed with the adorable dots and keyhole design in the back of the frock.
15. Pretty Pleats: Breathable and comfortable, this rich blue dress is the ultimate statement piece. You can never go wrong with a bold, blue moment.
16. Wild Side: If you live for an animal print moment, look no further than this belted leopard-print shirt dress. Plus, you can snag it for 30% off thanks to a limited-time sale.
17. Simple Silhouette: Throw on a pair of knee-high leather boots, and this A-line dress can take you from your next meeting to happy hour. TGIF!
