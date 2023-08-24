Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Unlike what we may have grown up thinking thanks to older relatives’ weddings and childhood friends’ bat mitzvahs, wearing a dress doesn’t have to mean suffering in discomfort through a fancy occasion. In fact, dresses can be the height of coziness, and a casual dress helps take your look up a notch even without the extra frills, bunches and straps. But we don’t all already have the perfect “little black dress,” and filling out the gaps in our wardrobes with several casual dresses can get expensive if not done thoughtfully.

Well, don’t you worry! We’ve gathered 17 of the best casual dresses available on Amazon, and to make the deal even sweeter, we found amazing options that are all less than $30. That means you can snag several varieties, cuts, colors and patterns, and help bring all your comfy dress dreams to life. Keep on scrolling for our favorite picks — from maxi trendsetters to mini dress marvels — all under $30 now on Amazon!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This. Dress. Talk about absolute casual perfection here. The buttons add a little flair and fun, while the gathered waist and longer short sleeves help to flatter any figure.

2. We Also Love: Adore. You’ve got the tiers working for you, it has a lovely V-neck which doesn’t cut down too low as to be uncomfortable, and yes — this miraculous dress has pockets!

3. Maxin’ and Relaxin’: This maxi dress has a looser but still figure-flattering fit, with a sustainably-sourced rayon blend working overtime to keep you both comfortable and confident in your clothing choices.

4. Cute And Kicky: Go for an adorable aesthetic with this button-down, ruffled mini dress — an ideal day-to-night, work-to-play transition look.

5. Belt It Out: This dress from Amazon Essentials takes our fave up top in a different direction, offering the fun of the top-t0-bottom buttons with a belted waist for extra flair. The collar and cuffed short sleeves make it the perfect office option to still keep things casual.

6. Hem’s The Word: There’s so much to love about this ribbed mini dress. The ruffle detailing at the waist helps accentuate the hourglass figure, and the scalloped hemline adds the perfect amount of visual interest. Plus, it comes in over two dozen color options!

7. Midi Stylish: The midi cut of this frock here falls beneath the knees, but is still high enough that even the short girls out there (like me!) will feel confident. And the flowy skirt just looks absolutely dreamy to twirl in!

8. Halter Girl: We love the halter top neckline on this dress, as well as the tie waist, overlapping skirt and midi cut. The striped varieties are, of course, the stars of the show here — but there are also solid colors available as well.

9. Swing, Swing: A swing dress is an essential part of any casual-chic wardrobe, so add this one in a few colors and patterns — we dig the yellow tulips, charcoal heather and black French stripe, among other options.

10. Cool For School: The skater dress is truly a casual classic, and this brings a bit of school-day flair with the pleated skirt. The mauve option in particular is truly a stunning pick.

11. Fit And Flare: Fitted through the chest and upper waist, this short dress flares to the hem, which is cut flatteringly just above the knee. It’s ideal for celebrating the last days of summer in easy-breezy style.

12. Smock ‘n Roll: This dress says summer, but trust Us, it’s perfect for the August-to-fall transition. The smocking adds a little zhush at the neckline, with ruffled short sleeves and a tiered skirt delivering extra detail without getting too busy.

13. Puffed Up: Ideal for lounging and running errands alike, this Amazon Essentials cutie is made with ultra-soft terry for premium comfort. The puff sleeves are an especially adorable touch.

14. Serving Bodycon: Have no fear — you too can serve the house down in a bodycon mini dress! This cute, basic piece is ready to just pull on and go, with soft and stretchy fabric which promises ultra-soft breathability.

15. Terry Crew: If you love the feel of French terry, this crewneck sweatshirt dress is soon to be your newest fave! The blouson 3/4 sleeves help make it a great transition piece from day to night.

16. Cutout Queen: This midi-length bodycon dress includes two cutouts in the rib-waist area, accentuated by eye-catching white lining. It’s definitely a sexy option for any evening festivities!

17. Don’t Sweat It: Sweatshirt dresses are truly the height of casual comfort without sacrificing style, and this gem is no exception. The fitted, elasticized waistband helps guarantee you won’t look like you’re swimming in the fabric either.

