21 Zara-Style Summer-to-Fall Patterned Pieces That Look Luxe

patterned pieces
Anthropologie

While we’re out here sweating in late summer, we’re already counting down the days until fall fashion. Bring on the sweaters, shackets and scarves! But since it’s not quite sweater weather yet, we have to ease into the new season with transitional styles that won’t make Us sweat.

We’re currently obsessed with patterned pieces that feel boho-chic, just like what you’d find at Zara! Below are 21 summer-to-fall prints that look luxe but won’t break the bank.

Dresses

Miduo Geometric Boho Maxi Dress

geometric dress
Amazon

 

Featuring a geometric pattern, this relaxed-fit short-sleeve maxi dress is flowy and flattering. One customer called this chic frock “boho perfection.”

Was $40On Sale: $35You Save 13%
Tops

Anthropologie Paisley Peasant Blouse

peasant blouse
Anthropologie

This boho-style peasant blouse is perfect for late summer and early fall! One reviewer raved, “This shirt is a favorite- the color combinations are beautiful as are the sleeves and details on the front. I have worn it twice and have received loads of compliments.”

$100.00
Pants

Maeve Silky Floral Parachute Pants

floral parachute pants
Anthropologie

Silky and lightweight for summer with a dark-toned floral pattern for fall, these parachute pants are trendy in transitional weather. Take these comfy pants from a work meeting to a weekend party!

$140.00
Handbags

Anthropologie Beaded Plaid Handbag

plaid handbag
Anthropologie

 

Considering designer brands are selling beaded bags for hundreds of dollars, this plaid purse is such a steal! Spice up your handbag collection with this gorgeous gem from Anthropologie.

$88.00
Shoes

Steve Madden Tweed Loafer Mules

tweed loafer mules
Nordstrom

These plaid Steve Madden mules are so posh! The loafer look is trending for fall, so stay in style with these tweed slip-ons.

Was $95On Sale: $65You Save 32%
Read article
Read article
Read article

