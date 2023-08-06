Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While we’re out here sweating in late summer, we’re already counting down the days until fall fashion. Bring on the sweaters, shackets and scarves! But since it’s not quite sweater weather yet, we have to ease into the new season with transitional styles that won’t make Us sweat.
We’re currently obsessed with patterned pieces that feel boho-chic, just like what you’d find at Zara! Below are 21 summer-to-fall prints that look luxe but won’t break the bank.
Dresses
Miduo Geometric Boho Maxi Dress
Featuring a geometric pattern, this relaxed-fit short-sleeve maxi dress is flowy and flattering. One customer called this chic frock “boho perfection.”
- Maeve Floral Midi Shirt Dress
- Anthropologie Twofer Sleeveless Striped Sweater Dress
- Maeve Printed Flutter-Sleeve Babydoll Dress With Pockets
- Sweet Baby Jamie x Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Geo Print Tie Neck Dress
Tops
Anthropologie Paisley Peasant Blouse
This boho-style peasant blouse is perfect for late summer and early fall! One reviewer raved, “This shirt is a favorite- the color combinations are beautiful as are the sleeves and details on the front. I have worn it twice and have received loads of compliments.”
- Ecowish Long-Sleeve Leopard Print Button-Down
- BTFBM Long-Sleeve Boho Floral V-Neck Top
- Big Dart Blue-and-White Patterned Button-Down
Pants
Maeve Silky Floral Parachute Pants
Silky and lightweight for summer with a dark-toned floral pattern for fall, these parachute pants are trendy in transitional weather. Take these comfy pants from a work meeting to a weekend party!
Handbags
Anthropologie Beaded Plaid Handbag
Considering designer brands are selling beaded bags for hundreds of dollars, this plaid purse is such a steal! Spice up your handbag collection with this gorgeous gem from Anthropologie.
- Anthropologie Beaded Bird Bag
- Kurt Geiger London Colorful Tweed Crystal Shoulder Bag
- Anthropologie Pink and Green Beaded Top Handle Crossbody
Shoes
Steve Madden Tweed Loafer Mules
These plaid Steve Madden mules are so posh! The loafer look is trending for fall, so stay in style with these tweed slip-ons.
- Dr. Martens Cow Print Combat Boots
- Amazon Essentials Leopard Print Ballet Flats
- Sam Edelman Gold Jacquard Heeled Sandals
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!