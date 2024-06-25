Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summertime means sundresses, but hold up — why stop there? Don’t get Us wrong, we love sundresses, but we also love two-piece sets. Sets scream quiet luxury, a vibe we’re constantly trying to recreate. Sometimes we’re successful, other times we’re very successful.

Today we were very successful. If you’re like Us and love the look of a classy two-piece outfit, welcome to paradise! We gathered 15 lounge sets under $23 that look like they’re worth hundreds. Read on for our absolute favorite Amazon picks!

1. Ruffle action: This ruffle hem set has our hearts. The boxy design of the top flatters your upper body and midsection when paired with the high-waist bottoms — $20!

2. Effortless style: Hey there, Greek goddess! Rickrack trim makes this a flirty and playful find that’ll make you feel young (but not too young) — originally $37, now $23!

3. Lounge lizard: Whether you’re lounging on the couch or a private jet, this set will take your aura from kind of classy to rich rich — $20!

4. Linen look: Good luck choosing just one color! You can grab this v-neck and shorts set in a neutral color like beige or a vibrant lilac, emerald or blush — $10!

5. Yacht wife: Even if you don’t have a 60-foot boat, you’ll look like you do when you walk around in this nautical outfit — originally $26, now $20!

6. Fancy dinner: This outfit couldn’t be easier to dress up or down. Choose between strappy heels or sneakers and your outfit is done — $20!

7. European gal: The material and style of this set give English countryside vibes. We love the button-front v-neck and wide-leg pant combo — originally $27, now $20!

8. Pajama party: Call all the girls! This satin lounge set will make you want to sit around and watch season 23 of The Bachelor (again) — originally $20, now $17!

9. Night out: If you want to go straight from the couch to the club, we found the perfect outfit. A maxi skirt makes this outfit ultra-luxe — originally $16, now $13!

10. Flattering fit: Ready to convince the world you have an hourglass figure? Meet the flattering set of your dreams — originally $26, now $16!

11. Hamptons mom: No doubt you have a few houses here and a few more abroad. The beige and black combo is a giveaway — $23!

12. Capri style: Anyone who says capris aren’t coming back in style is wrong! This linen set won’t stick to your body in the 90-degree heat — $20!

13. Cool khaki: This set has a round neck top, ruffle hem, high-rise waist and pockets to store all your essentials — originally $18, now $15!

14. Super satin: You’ll be the star of the show wherever you go in this shiny satin outfit! The material is cooling on the skin, too — originally $28, now $20!

15. Classy chic: Lantern sleeves, a cropped hem and pleated detailing are just a few things we love about this top-notch set — $20!