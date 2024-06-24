Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time of the summer when we’re done spending a bunch of money on dresses, skirts, sets and outfits, but still want a little something new to refresh our wardrobes. If a new beach outfit or an out-to-dinner outfit is on your wish list, it’s your lucky day — you can grab two for one! And get this: The price of one is under $27!

We found some of the trendiest, airiest summer dresses on Amazon that can be used as both beach cover-ups and day-to-day outfits. These dresses pair perfectly with flip-flops and heels alike! We’re pretty sure you’ll plan beach days, picnics at the park and dinners out with the girls every day this summer just to wear these dresses.

So read on to see our top picks starting at just $10. We want them all!

1. Halter neck: Wear this eyelet dress with dangle earrings and a crossbody bag for a chic and playful look — originally $31, now $20!

2. Boho beauty: The flowy sleeves coupled with a ruffle hem give this dress a beachy flair. It’s just thick enough to be opaque — $24!

3. No straps needed: Just imagine this strapless mini dress with a pair of espadrille wedges. So trendy! Grab it in a neutral color or a vibrant hue — $21!

4. Swiss dots: Unless you’ve been under a fashion rock, you know how popular Swiss dots are lately. This dress even has secret pockets — originally $16, now $10!

5. Loose and casual: We love the clean floral pattern on this everyday dress! A rayon and polyester material makes it extra breathable — $27!

6. Okay slay: See-through sleeves, a tie waist and a subtle v-neck are just a few highlights of this trendy cover-up dress — $26!

7. Paisley princess: You don’t have to get this tank top dress in a paisley pattern, but we love the boho vibe it gives an otherwise simple style — originally $25, now $20!

8. So vintage: Have you ever seen such a fun hem? This dress has a tie hem that gives your body some shape . . . in other words, it’s an ultra-flattering find — originally $20, now $15!

9. Three-quarter sleeves: We had to do a double take with this one — it looks exactly like a Zimmermann dress — $27!

10. T-shirt dress: This dress is suitable for all of your casual gatherings this summer, including the beach. Reviewers are obsessed — $15!

11. Linen look: If it’s really hot outside, this is the dress you want to be wearing. The skin-friendly fabric is lightweight and smooth — $27!

12. New staple: Pool day every day? This beachy find hits mid-thigh for a sexy yet modest look — $24!