Is anyone else wearing sundresses every day? We’re obsessed with the look lately, especially since summer came early this year. There are about a million different sundresses on Amazon to choose from, but if you’re anything like Us, you don’t want something that’s tight around your midsection or that breaks the bank.

We’re going for flattering, affordable, ultra-stylish and lightweight this summer, the ideal combo for feeling comfy and confident in any context! To make your life easier, we gathered 13 loose home-run dresses that will make you look and feel like the star that you are. You’ll be wearing these dresses every day too — we can match!

Read on for our top loose, lightweight and summery picks on Amazon, all under $20.

1. Simple elegance: The simpler the better! You can accessorize this dress in any way you please, so don’t be afraid to get creative with it — $18!

2. People pleaser: It’s soft, it’s modest and it’s perfect for meeting the parents. Grab this dress in one of 29 different patterns — $15!

3. Sunny disposition: If you’re in a mood, nobody will know when you wear this babydoll mini dress. We adore the ruffle sleeves — originally $34, now $20!

4. Nashville gal: Swiss dots just scream Southern. This textured mini dress has a v-neck style, roll-up sleeves and an ultra-versatile design — $20!

5. Floor length: Wear this maxi dress everywhere from the grocery store to the beach. Hidden pockets make it as functional as it is stylish — $15!

6. Cold shoulder: Show off those shoulders, girl! Made of a rayon and spandex blend, this dress is extra lightweight — originally $36, now $15!

7. Total steal: We’ll be taking advantage of this deal STAT. This flowy midi dress has a simple tiered design that pairs perfectly with sandals — originally $37, now $20!

8. Artsy chic: If you can’t paint for your life, nobody will ever know when you wear this trendy geometric outfit. You might be the next Picasso — $13!

9. Naughty-cal: This striped tunic dress is ideal for walking along the water or taking a ride on the yacht . . . if you have one — $19!

10. Tank style: When you’re in the mood to wear something that feels like wearing a soft, airy blanket, you’ll want to opt for this tank dress — $20!

11. Hey, sunshine: We aren’t telling you which pattern to choose, but we’re pretty sure this sunny yellow dress will make you the center of attention wherever you go — originally $34, now $20!

12. Beach babe: This dress can be dressed up with strappy sandals or dressed down with sneakers or flip-flops . . . or both — $20!

13. Princess attire: Something about this cover-up dress looks luxe. Grab it in a purple, blue, beige, white or blue hue — originally $25, now $20!