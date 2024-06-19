Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re looking for a nice new pair of shades, welcome to the club. There are so many different styles to choose from to the point it’s overwhelming! Aviator, square, round, thick, thin and oval are just a few terms commonly tossed around in the sunglasses department. It’s no wonder we feel a little lost!
It’s okay to grab a cheap pair you’re fine with losing, but if you’re like Us and want to find a pair that levels up your outfit tenfold, you’re in the right place! We gathered 17 sunglasses you won’t be able to live without. Grab one now so you’re set for National Sunglasses Day on June 27. There are options for all price points, styles and face shapes! You’re welcome.
Sunglasses Under $300
Our Absolute Favorite: Trust Us — the splurge is 110% worth it! These smart sunglasses not only look chic but can play music, take calls, use ChatGPT and more. There are plenty of lens colors to choose from, so you’re guaranteed to find a match! These would make the perfect gift for the tech-loving fashionista in your life, too.
- Michael Kors Portofino Sunglasses — $219!
- Isabel Marant Cat Eye Sunglasses — $260!
- Tory Burch Miller Oversized Square Sunglasses — $208!
- Celine Monochrome Sunglasses — $294!
Sunglasses Under $200
Our Absolute Favorite: Rich mom alert! We can’t believe these Coach sunglasses are under $200. Signature horse-and-carriage hardware makes it known that you’re a luxury-loving sunglasses aficionado. The oversized style compliments any face shape, including round and wide faces!
- Ray-Ban RB4194 — originally $166, now $116!
- Michael Kors Dubai Sunglasses — $109!
- Ray-Ban Round Glamour Polarized Sunglasses — $180!
- Tory Burch Eleanor Pilot Sunglasses — $185!
- Kate Spade Marlowe Square Sunglasses — $175!
Sunglasses Under $100
Our Absolute Favorite: These polarized cat-eye sunglasses come from the brand Polaroid, so you can bet you’ll take some great pics wearing these! The light and dark brown design will make you look like a ’70s queen, especially when you wear them with wide-leg jeans, a tank top and chunky sneakers.
- Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses — $65!
- AIRE Sculptor — $39!
- Michael Kors Lucky Bay Sunglasses — originally $129, now $89!
- Free People Luna Classic Aviator Sunglasses — $25!
- Aerie Dream On Sunglasses — originally $17, now $12!