It’s summertime and that means everyone’s out on or by the water, enjoying the sunshine and soaking in the moments of bliss before it becomes December again — which will happen too soon, so don’t think about it!

If you’re on the lookout for some fresh new pontooning outfits and are particularly fond of rich mom style, let Us blow your mind with yacht wife style. Yacht wife style is like rich mom style, just kicked up a notch! It’s nautical, it’s luxe and it’s totally trendy.

We found 12 two-piece sets, jumpsuits and dresses that will give you the sophisticated and rich look you seek without the triple or quadruple-digit price tags. Read on to see our faves!

Two-Piece Sets

1. Absolute favorite: Obsessed is an understatement with this tank top and pants set. Eyelet detailing along the top and bottom gives this outfit a delicate, elegant flair — $89 at Petal and Pup!

2. Total steal: We can’t believe this two-piece set is over half off! The lightweight ribbed material is soft on the skin, perfect for cozy nights in or midday summer walks — originally $33, now $16 on Amazon!

3. Somewhat sporty: Pair this outfit with sneakers for a chic golfing-gal look or with strappy sandals for a classy out-to-dinner ‘fit. The set is cotton but looks like it could be linen — $42 on Amazon!

4. Comfy cozy: Yacht moms need to relax too! This lounge set will keep you warm when the southbound winds reach you. It’s perfect for early-morning coffee or late-night campfires — originally $46, now $30 on Amazon!

Dresses

5. Pretty pleated: Get ready to be the most luxe-looking person in the room! Pleated material makes this dress look much more expensive than it is. The navy hue brings the nautical factor — originally $35, now $25 on Amazon!

6. Mesh look: This short-sleeve dress is ideal for sitting on the bow or walking in the park with some friends. It’ll give you a flirty yet modest vibe — $89 at Petal and Pup!

7. Woman overboard: If you really want to nail the yacht wife look, opt for horizontal stripes! This tank dress is casual enough to wear for whatever your day brings — $50 on Amazon!

8. Greek goddess: Something about this dress screams Santorini. If you’re going to Europe this summer or just want to look like you went to Europe this summer, check out this Rickrack maxi dress — $99 at Nordstrom!

Jumpsuits

9. Tie waist: Grab this jumpsuit in striped or black — you can’t lose either way! The tie waist coupled with a notched lapel collar, sleeveless design and wide-leg style make this a one-of-a-kind outfit — $40 at Target!

10. Mock neck: Get ready to be the star of the show wherever you go! This ultra-flattering jumpsuit lengthens your torso, making you look taller, longer and leaner — $40 on Amazon!

11. Crowd favorite: Hundreds of reviewers are in love with this trendy one-shoulder jumpsuit, calling it “classic yet chic,” “so comfortable,” “gorgeous” and “elegant” . . . we’re sold — $50 on Amazon!

12. Black and white: Who needs bright colors when you have this cross-front jumpsuit? This is the perfect outfit for stepping off the yacht with a sparkly glass of champagne — $84 at Revolve!