Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If I’m being honest with myself, I’m definitely a sandal snob. When it comes to slip-ons especially, I’m very particular about the way sandals look, feel and fit. A good amount of sandal snobbiness is good — after all, it is our hard-earned dollars that we spend on shoes — but it shouldn’t get to the point of wearing only one “perfect” pair and discounting the rest.

After years of trying tons of sandals, however, hoping to find only the “perfect” ones, I can put my sandal expertise to use — right now! Sandals that check all of my boxes are hard to come by, but I recently found a pair that looks luxe, doesn’t break the bank, is comfortable enough to walk miles in and is water-resistant (without looking water-resistant, if you know what I mean).

Related: 16 Elastic Waist Sundresses You'll Wear on Repeat It’s sundress season — and with the right sundress, that means it’s comfy and confident season, too! A flowy sundress with a loose waist elastic is the perfect way to rock an understated and ultra-flattering look that you’ll feel your best in. Oh, and it’ll be comfier than a tee and sweatpants! A good waist-defining dress […]

These slip-on sandals have a cloud-like footbed and crisscross straps that are extra soft, perfect for the pool, beach, grocery store, restaurant and everywhere in between. The style is understated yet sophisticated, making these sandals easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion.

If you want to dress these down, try wearing them to the pool! I love wearing mine with a flowy cover-up, oversized beach bag and my favorite pair of sunglasses. For errands and day-to-day activities, I’ve been wearing them with a tank top and denim skirt lately, but do whatever suits your style best! You can’t ever lose with a maxi skirt. And if athleisure is more your vibe, these are the perfect slip-ons to wear with a zip-up sweatshirt, biker shorts and a fanny pack.

These sandals come in only two color options, black and white, so if you’re looking for a bright pair of shoes, these sandals aren’t for you! That said, I adore the versatility of mine; the ability to wear any color I want and have my shoes match is a major plus on my checklist!

Get the Blowfish Malibu Nook Sandals for $33 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop some of our other water-resistant sandals on Amazon: