We always hear about rich mom, Hamptons mom and Range Rover mom styles, but we don’t hear as much about yacht mom style. Yacht mom style is a leveled-up version of these other styles; after all, yacht moms are already rich moms and occasionally Hamptons moms too, depending on how many millions are in the bank.

Hints of nautical European style, however, make yacht mom style completely different from the rest. The linen-looking materials, luxe neutral colors, occasional stripes, simple accessories and flowy design are just a few of the many things we love about yacht mom style! If you love the style too (minus the hefty yacht mom price tags), you’re in luck — we found a bestselling two-piece outfit on sale for under $25!

This flowy top and shorts set looks like it’s made of gauze linen, but it’s actually made of a skin-soft and lightweight polyester material that’ll keep you cooler, cozier and more ventilated than stiff linen. Many of Us opt for linen-looking clothes made of polyester or cotton to avoid the thickness and scratchiness of linen anyway!

The top has a button-up design, foldover collar, short sleeves and an upper thigh-length hemline, allowing you to leave it out or tuck it in or as you please. It doesn’t squeeze your midsection in any capacity, so it’s the ideal outfit to wear when you want to dress cute and comfy but want a flattering fit, too. Isn’t that always?

Speaking of comfortable, the bottoms have a loose elastic waistband that will make you forget you’re even wearing pants! They can be worn high-rise if you want to cover your tummy or low-rise to lengthen the torso — either way is flattering! Aside from comfort, the set is ultra-trendy and fashionable enough to wear out and about, especially on the front of the boat.

And if you’re vacationing this summer, even better! This set is ideal for perusing the streets of France or walking the Italian oceanfront. You can wear it with white sneakers for a sporty-luxe look, flip-flops for a casual beachy look or with sandals for an out-to-dinner outfit, so don’t be afraid to mix it up! All you need to dress it up is your favorite pair of wedges and a leather crossbody bag. You’re good to go!

If you love the style but aren’t a fan of pale green, there are six other colors to choose from, some neutrals like beige and black and some color colors like pink and purple. So grab yours and let’s hit the water!

Get the Fantalook 2-Piece Summer Outfit for $24 (originally $28) at Walmart!