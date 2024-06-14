Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone and their brother is going to Europe this summer (or went this spring and has been posting nonstop). While some of Us don’t fall into either category, we’ve learned to dress so we look like we just returned from Positano and will be heading there again next month. Seriously!

Blues, yellows, whites and beiges are the colors we typically use to fit the aesthetic, especially with dresses and jumpsuits. Florals, patterns and gradients are Amalfi-like too, especially when printed on loose, flowy fabrics. There are multiple ways to get the look, so we gathered some of our absolute favorites from retailers like Nordstrom, Forever 21 and Amazon to help you live out your Euro-girl summer here in the States. Top picks below — starting at $21!

1. Beach babe: Whether you’re in a cliffside villa overlooking the ocean or by a lake in Wisconsin, you’ll look like a boho Italian gal with a stellar fashion sense — $40 on Amazon!

2. Totally Tuscany: Get ready for the compliments! A bright pink color, tile print and sunshine design make this a mood-boosting outfit — $79 at Nordstrom!

3. Rickrack trim: We seriously can’t decide which color we want in this simple yet elegant midi dress . . . we might just grab them all — originally $61, now $45 on Amazon!

4. Zimmermann look: If you want to look European and rich, this is the dress for you. The vibrant colors will make you look more tan, too — $45 on Amazon!

5. Bold and luxe: This halter neck jumpsuit has cargo features and a flattering elastic waist for the ultimate European adventure. Grab it in cream or olive — originally $30, now $21 at Forever 21!

6. Blue floral: No, it’s not a mini dress! This short jumpsuit (otherwise known as a romper) will keep you cool all summer long, especially since it’s made of linen — $69 at Nordstrom!

7. Wrap dress: With strappy sandals, a gold pendant necklace and a shoulder bag, you’ll be the trendiest person in Naples (Florida or Italy . . . you choose!) — $53 on Amazon!

8. Crowd favorite: It’s vintage, boho and secretly functional with two hidden pockets! This authentic dress can be used as a beach cover-up — originally $30, now $25 on Amazon!

9. Vacation business: You’re going to want to rock this classy cream-colored dress for all of your dinners and birthdays this summer, especially since it’s 40% off — originally $40, now $24 at Forever 21!

10. Flattering fit: Made of 100% viscose, it’s so airy you might forget you’re wearing clothes! We love how this jumpsuit highlights the waist — $137 at Nordstrom!

11. Pretty in pink: Pink and orange are two colors that scream summer. This square neck dress has tie sleeves and a smocked bodice for added style — $40 on Amazon!

12. Midi shirtdress: Wear this shirtdress to the grocery store or to brunch with the queen . . . either way, you’ll be comfy, trendy and ultra-European — $128 at Nordstrom!