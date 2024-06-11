Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just hearing “Range Rover mom,” you know the vibe: big sunglasses, white and beige tones, simple designs, athleisure, two-piece sets, the like. Everything looks ultra-luxe, rich and clean. The moms who drive Range Rovers have plenty of money to drop on fancy clothes and accessories . . . and that they do!

Related: 15 Floral Mini Sundresses That Beat the Heat — And Start at $27 On some hot summer days, there is one solution and one solution only to combat the heat, and that is a mini dress. Usually made with summer in mind, they’re constructed with short sleeves, a lightweight material and have a shorter length that keeps the hot air out. And while there are many out there […]

If you drive a Toyota Prius but want to look like you drive a classy Range Rover, all it takes is the right ensemble. We found 16 tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories that will have people asking what model you drive! These pieces start at $15, so you’re bound to find a match (or two . . . or three).

So grab your tennis racket — we’re headed to the country club!

Tops

1. Our absolute favorite: This built-in bra tank is smooth as butter, perfect for the day-to-day . . . including your midday pilates class — $108 at Carbon38!

2. Runner-up: Off-shoulder tops and dresses are totally in right now and this oversized top is no exception. Grab it in a solid color or pattern — $24 on Amazon!

3. Bonus points: You mean business! Whether it’s picking up the kids from soccer or closing a business deal, your aura (and outfit) exudes confidence — originally $35, now $24 on Amazon!

4. Extra credit: Classy and classic, this lululemon top pairs perfectly with high-rise leggings or palazzo pants. Chunky white sneakers are a must — $68 at lululemon!

Bottoms

5. Our absolute favorite: —Something about linen screams European! If you want to look like you just returned from a trip to Barcelona, you’ll want to check these out — $33 on Amazon!

6. Runner up: Ultra-lightweight, airy and chic, these pants have a boho flair while maintaining an expensive look. They’re ideal for lounging — $20 on Amazon!

7. Bonus points: Get ready to have your behind sculpted! These pants come in regular, petite and tall inseams, so you’re bound to find a match — $148 at Spanx!

8. Extra credit: Just like Abercrombie & Fitch, Old Navy is making a major comeback lately. Try wearing these trouser pants with flat thong sandals — originally $50, now $35 at Old Navy!

Dresses

9. Our absolute favorite: If you don’t play tennis, this dress will make you learn! It’s stretchy and sweat-wicking, perfect for a midday match — $118 at lululemon!

10. Runner up: We love the utility style of this Zella mini dress. Wear it on all of your Michael Kors shopping runs and coffee catch-ups — $69 at Nordstrom!

11. Bonus points: For dinner with the president, lunch with the executives or a celebrity’s birthday party, you know what to wear. You’ll rock this dress in any shade — $56 on Amazon!

12. Extra credit: Get ready to be the mom everyone talks about . . . in the best way. This knee-length lace dress somehow balances sexy and modest — originally $70, now $51 on Amazon!

Accessories

13. Our absolute favorite: Thank Us later! This nearly $500 bag will fit all of your essentials, including your personalized planner and Prada shades — originally $498, now $99 at Michael Kors!

14. Runner up: The inspiration to up your fashion ante has arrived in the form of a snazzy faux leather bag. You’ll want to wear it everywhere — originally $20, now $15 on Amazon!

15. Bonus points: Oversized sunglasses are in style anyway but oversized sunglasses with a square shape and cat eye design? That’s a whole new ballgame — originally $20, now $16 on Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Extra credit: It’s not a fanny pack . . . it’s a belt bag! This handy little bag can be used to carry your phone, lipstick and heavy American Express card — $38 at lululemon!