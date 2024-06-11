Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

On some hot summer days, there is one solution and one solution only to combat the heat, and that is a mini dress. Usually made with summer in mind, they’re constructed with short sleeves, a lightweight material and have a shorter length that keeps the hot air out. And while there are many out there on the internet, we rounded up 15 fun floral styles that’ll keep you looking cute too.

Whether you’re looking for a style to wear to summer dinner parties at sunset or for the bridal shower on your schedule, our list has a dress for every hot summer occasion. We’ve included everything from bold and colorful statement styles to more toned down, clean girl dresses as well. Sure to keep you looking hot while feeling cool, each one is lightweight and breezy, helping you to beat the heat all summer long.

1. A Shopper Favorite! A major favorite of Amazon shoppers, this comfy mini dress is made of a soft and stretchy polyester and spandex fabric blend — $34!

2. Easy and Breezy: Made with a tank top style design, this mini dress can be dressed down with slippers for loungewear and dressed up with heels for a casual drink — $28!

3. Pretty as a Picture: With pink and orange flowers that look like they’re nearly painted on, you’ll look pretty as a picture in this mini dress from ASTR the Label — $98!

4. Sunny Day Style: There will be no dress that’ll keep you cute and cool as this mini style that features spaghetti straps, a tiered design and ruffle details — was $41, now $38!

5. Boutique Style: With chiffon floral fabric, cinched waist design and long sleeves, this mini dress looks like boutique find but is actually much more affordable — $45!

6. Smocked Statement: Made only with beautiful bold colors like pink and purple, you’ll make a statement in this smocked mini dress that features bow tie closures at the shoulders — $27!

7. Wear Anytime: From date night, to baby showers, to work events, this mini dress from Abercrombie can be worn for nearly anything throughout the summer — was $80, now $64!

8. Feminine and Flirty: There’s nothing that gives off feminine and flirty vibes quite like this mini dress that features a bow tie front, cinched waist and ruffled skirt — $51!

9. Pop of Red: Featuring big red flowers on a white background, we think this babydoll style dress from Anthropologie would pair perfectly with a red lip — $148!

10. Cute Cut-Outs: Okay so maybe this mini dress from Mistress Rocks isn’t entirely floral, but the cute floral cut-outs on the bodice made up for it — $119!

11. Cotton Clip-Dot: Made with cotton, which is one of the best fabrics for summer, this tiered mini dress from All in Favor will be both stylish and breathable — $65!

12. Fabulous Flutter Sleeve: Flattering for any arm shape, this mini dress from Topshop features a layered flutter sleeve design — $67!

13. Baby Blues: If blue is a complementing color for your undertone, you’ll definitely want to take a look at this long sleeve mini dress from Lulus that features a blue floral print — $65!

14. Tropical and Trendy: You’ll be sure to stand out in this tropical and trendy mini dress that features a blue and pink print, one shoulder design and tie waist — $69!

15. Pretty Puff Sleeves: If puff sleeves are your favorite, you need to check out this mini dress from Petal & Pup that has a cut-out design, a Creamsicle-colored fabric and dramatic puff sleeves — $89!