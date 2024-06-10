Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Few dresses have taken over summer mood boards quite like the iconic Hill House Nap Dress. As someone who owns three, I can confirm that these comfy, flowy dresses are 100% worth the hype for their simplicity and ability to be dressed up or down. That said, I understand that not everyone can fork over $100+ for a dress.

Fear not! I’m here to offer you a solution. There are plenty of other designs that look eerily similar to the original for a heck of a lot less (I’m talking under $100!) So, if you’re ready to find your new go-to summer dress, look no further than these affordable lookalikes. I promise they’re just as stylish and comfortable as the OG!

1. Amazon Fave: Prettygarden knows a thing or two about flowy sundresses. Though they have no shortage to choose from, shoppers are already calling this the “dress of the summer!”

2. Vacation Ready: You simply can’t go on summer vacation without packing The Drop Ruffles Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress. The real question is what color will you choose?

3. The Perfect Pattern: Checkered dresses are simply adorable (and honestly a rarity). I guarantee you’ll get endless compliments when you wear this Chouyatou flouncy maxi.

4. Garden Dreams: If you plan on hosting a garden party brunch, this gorgeous BTFBM dress is an absolute must-have!

5. Dainty Details: While most nap dresses feature ruffled straps, this design from Zesica is made with pretty ties for an elegant upgrade to the standard silhouette

6. Simply Gorgeous: One look is all you need to fall in love with this MakeMeChic nap dress!

7. Unique Neckline: Dare to be different in this flowy dress that features a high neckline. Few dress are made with this flattering bodice, and you’ll surely standout!

8. New England Vibes: People will automatically assume you come from a rich Nantucket family when they see you sporting this striped smocked dress from Quince.

9. Cute and Comfy: Ever wonder how nap dresses got their name? Well, they’re comfortable enough to snooze in! Cozy up in this comfortable linen style from Quince!

10. Strapless! We love that this smocked dress could easily double as an elevated beach cover-up!

11. Groovy! Don’t be afraid to don some color. Not only will it brighten your disposition, you’ll make others smile when you wear this Fiesta Floral Venus dress.

12. Size Inclusive! Curvy ladies, rejoice! Vince Camuto made this gorgeous maxi dress in inclusive plus sizes so you can relax in your own nap dress, too!

13. Milk Maid Chic: Milk maid dresses are nap dresses trendy older cousin. As soon as you’ll slip into this one from BP. you’ll want to wear it on every date night!

14. Sale Alert! Score this Billabong Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress at 39% off while supplies last!

15. For Chilly Days: Instead of throwing on a sweater, you could just wear this long-sleeved 1.State nap dress when the temperatures dip at night!