Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
In case you haven’t been paying attention, it’s incredibly hot outside right now. That means you should dress for the weather, and go out in clothes not only feel good, but look good, too. Case in point: tube dresses. Who doesn’t love them? They’re fun, cute, and they come in tons of different prints and patterns.
But it can be hard to decide on a type to buy. If you find yourself dealing with that dilemma right now, let us make things easier for you. We’ve got a few we’ve rounded up that you’ll definitely want to add to your cart. Check them out below.
15 Tube Dresses That Make Going Out Simple, Chic, and Painless
1. Ruffle Mini Dress: This black ruffle mini dress has a two-tiered skirt that looks like a party dress – just $37!
2. Sparkly Bodycon Dress: This glittery dress is a glittery sight that you’ll feel like a spectacle in – just $36!
3. Tropical Maxi Dress: This vacation-ready tube dress comes in a beautiful orange and pink dress – just $22!
4. Black and White Stripes: This funky striped dress is a great look for anyone, and flattering too – just $36!
5. Pretty Pleats: Slip into this beautiful dress with dazzling pleats, but no sleeves! – just $34!
6. Tie-Dye Cutout: Slip into this dress with two sexy cutouts and a funky pattern – just $36!
7. Sunny Yellow: Bring a little sunshine wherever you go in this pale yellow dress – just $50!
8. White Out: You can’t beat a simple white tube dress you can match with anything – just $32!
9. Unique Print: You’ll be radiating vacation vibes in this fun dress that’s ready for anything – just $15!
10. Totally Tubular: Try on this slip dress, which is strapless, to stay as cool and comfy as possible – just $28!
11. Jellyfish Vibes: Step out with this strapless dress and all its fun regalia hanging from the bottom – just $15!
12. Pretty in Pink: You’ll love showing off in this impossibly girly tube dress – just $31!
13. Flowers Everywhere: Wear this flowery tube dress and get lots of compliments – just $29!
14. Very Blue: Everyone will love this beautiful shade of blue – just $29!
15. Ravishing Red: Show off your new favorite shade of red with this tube dress – just $20!