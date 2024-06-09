Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer can get pretty unbearable the longer it goes on. We’re already in June, and the temperatures can be positively sweltering. Be ready for the heat with a great slip dress that’s not just gorgeous, but super lightweight as well. You’ll be able to go from day to night in one of these dresses, and the heat will bother you so much less.

Slip dresses are nearly like lingerie, and they come in a number of different materials. If you don’t have one in your collection, you should absolutely get one. Check out some of our favorite picks that you can buy right now, and stop sweating every time you go out this summer. You’ve got hot girl stuff to do.

These 15 Slip Dresses Are Light and Breezy for Those Hot Summer Nights

1. Basic White: If you need a simple white slip dress for any occasion, look no further – just $10!

2. Slimming Beige: Shimmy into this beige slip dress for a unique yet versatile dress – just $17!



3. Silky Satin: Choose one of these shiny slip dresses in your favorite color – just $28!

4. Total Blackout: This black slip dress will look good on just about anyone – just $30!



5. Spaghetti Straps: This spaghetti strap dress has crisscross straps in the back – just $41!



6. Velvet and Lace: This gorgeous slip dress is covered by a thin veil of lace – just $48!

7. Flowers Everywhere: This dress is covered in tiny flowers for a fun springlike print – just $31!

8. Patchwork Lace: This delicate slip dress is covered in gauzy lace all over for a soft, feminine look – just $15!

9. Backless Wonder: This slip dress is backless so you can stay even cooler this summer – just $47!

10. Totally Tubular: Try on this slip dress, which is strapless, to stay as cool and comfy as possible – just $28!

11. Corset Style: Strut your stuff in this bustier-centric slip dress with an ornate print – just $36!

12. Powder Blue: Show off how much you love florals in this light blue floral look – just $35!

13. Vintage Look Maxi: You’ll feel like an old Hollywood actress in this slip dress– just $29!

14. Very Frilly: Try on this olive green dress with a slit and ruffles down the side – just $38!



15. Royal Blue: You’ll be the talk of the town in this bright blue maxi dress – just $13!

