Larger Bust? These 21 Dresses Will Be Majorly Flattering on You

Let’s be honest: A lot of clothes are not made for large bust sizes. We see photos of models and think, “Wow, I love that piece!” but when we finally try it on ourselves, it looks completely different. That’s no fault of our own, but it does make building out a fabulous wardrobe you genuinely love pretty difficult at times.

Some dress styles that tend to look especially flattering on bigger-busted people include wrap, fit-and-flare and V-neck dresses. Bodycon dresses are great for showing off your figure, while dresses that are belted in the middle are a fab choice for accentuating an hourglass silhouette. We also like smocked styles since they’re so stretchy at the chest. You might want to avoid anything with an open back or super skinny straps since you won’t be able to wear a supportive bra with them, but a dress with a built-in bra is the way to go in that case!

Ready to see some of our top picks from each dress type? Let’s do it!

21 Flattering Dresses for Larger Busts

Wrap Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy, beautiful and very highly-reviewed, this OUGES maxi wrap dress is such a perfect summer find!

2. We Also Love: You can always rely on Diane von Furstenberg to have some of the best quality wrap dresses in the world, and this DVF Tilly Silk Crepe De Chine Wrap Dress is no exception!

3. We Can’t Forget: Here is another (super affordable) floral stunner from VintageClothing!

Fit-and-Flare Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Verdusa dress has been a favorite of ours for a while now. Parisian ballet vibes, anyone?

5. We Also Love: This Romwe dress‘ seams and shape are so flattering, and we obviously adore the ruffle sleeves!

6. We Can’t Forget: We seriously love this French Connection Iona dress as a lightweight summer staple. Zoom in to peep the lovely embroidery!

Belted Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This vintage-style GRACE KARIN tea dress is a huge hit with Amazon shoppers for its flattering fit!

8. We Also Love: This Everlane Luxe Cotton Tie-Front Tee Dress cinches the waist but is roomy everywhere else, making it a daily must-have for a casual yet stunning look!

9. We Can’t Forget: This Chaps shirtdress is majorly cute and comes in plus sizes!

V-Neck Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We think this kimono-inspired Angie dress is so cute, and we adore the paisley print!

11. We Also Love: We love this Madewell midi dress because you get the V-neckline, but it squares off at the point — which can help if you’re worried about too much cleavage!

12. We Can’t Forget: This simple sweaterdress from Amazon Essentials is such an easy way to look chic on chillier days and nights!

Built-In Bra Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This versatile Kranda dress is sort of sporty, but it can also be dressed up. It has a built-in bra with cups so you can proudly show off the back cutout!

14. We Also Love: Athleta makes more than just leggings and sports bras. This Santorini Support Dress is super cute, and it has a built-in shelf bra plus wide, stretchy straps to keep you feeling supported!

15. We Can’t Forget: This H HIAMIGOS dress might officially be a nightgown, but with its shelf bra and adjustable straps, we could definitely wear it out — either with a denim jacket and sneakers or an up-do and heels!

Bodycon Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This number one bestselling ruched BTFBM dress had to be on this list, or the list would have been invalid. It’s that good!

17. We Also Love: This superdown Maureen Jersey Dress flatters with a front twist, an upper stomach cutout, ruching and a surplice hem. Now this is how you do bodycon!

18. We Can’t Forget: This tie-dye LAGSHIAN dress is show-stopping, and it comes in over 40 variations!

Smocked Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This Allegra K dress is so adorable with its puff sleeves, tie and ruffle details!

20. We Also Love: Take the smocked look to the next level with this stunning boho Anthropologie dress!

21. We Can’t Forget: We’re always down for some stripes, and this smocked Max Studio dress is certainly our pick!

