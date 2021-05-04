17 Retro Floral Fashion Finds for a Throwback-Chic Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion trends always come back around. The decades pass and we try out new and exciting looks, but in the end, vintage and retro styles hold their place toward the top of the leaderboard — if not at the very top.

One way we love to go retro is with floral pieces. Floral is definitely a timeless print, but there are so many different ways to do it — and so many types of pieces it can go on! We’ve picked out some of our favorite retro-inspired floral pieces so you can see exactly what we mean — and get in on the look!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We could build an entire wardrobe of floral dresses with all of the variations this boho R.Vivimos dress comes in!

2. We Also Love: A ’50s-inspired fit-and-flare shape and a rich floral print? This IHOT dress is just completely lovely!

3. We Can’t Forget: Paisley was huge back in the late ’60s, and this ETCYY dress makes the style modern and easy to wear!

Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re getting major vintage vibes from this Allegra K blouse and its pretty ruffle collar!

5. We Also Love: This Eva Franco Floral Jacquard Top from Anthropologie reminds Us a bit of mod fashion!

6. We Can’t Forget: More paisley, please! This pleated iGENJUN tank top is ready to provide!

Skirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Arjungo mini skirt looks like something we could’ve seen in a ’90s teen movie, which means we automatically love it!

8. We Also Love: Roses always have a beautiful vintage feel to them, and this Dressever skirt is covered with them!

Bags

9. Our Absolute Favorite: The floral print embossed into this The Sak crossbody makes it look like something you’d find at a vintage store — but in brand new condition!

10. We Also Love: Combining the subtle monogram print with a delicate daisy print gives this Coach Outlet Ellen Crossbody a retro look we love!

11. We Can’t Forget: You can always rely on Vera Bradley for the old-school floral look, and this Triple Zip Hipster bag is always a favorite!

Shorts

12. Our Absolute Favorite: We love that these ROSKIKI shorts have a little bit of a faded look to them — plus, they’re so comfy!

13. We Also Love: We adore these SweatyRocks shorts, but we’re obviously even more excited about the fact that they come with a tube top to complete your outfit!

14. We Can’t Forget: The light colors of these Anthropologie Floral Paperbag Shorts are just perfect!

Hat

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Bucket hats are back and bigger than ever, so you know we’re picking up this fan-favorite Mashiaoyi hat!

16. We Also Love: This PRESANEW hat puts a watercolor spin on the bucket hat trend!

17. We Can’t Forget: This wide brim Comhats sun hat has a floral print underneath, plus a matching tie and bow!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!