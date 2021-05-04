This Blue Faux-Leather Jacket Is Exactly What Spring Calls For

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When fall hits, we’re all about our black faux-leather jackets. We wear them every day, whether with jeans, leggings, dresses or jumpsuits. The dark and edgy-cool vibe just fits the weather. When spring hits, we need about that same level of warmth from a coat as the weather teeters in between hot and chilly. The vibe of the season is just so different though!

While fall is about going moodier, spring is about brightening things up. Our wardrobe is always going to have black pieces floating around in it, but we really love to embrace all of the shades of the rainbow for spring. That’s why when we saw this blue faux-leather jacket, we just about screamed. It was exactly what we were looking for!

Get the LY VAREY LIN Faux-Leather Motorcycle Jacket in blue starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This jacket comes in such a pretty sky blue shade that’s perfect for those sunny spring feelings. It’s totally prepped for the rainier parts of the season too though, as the faux leather was made to be water-repellent and windproof. In general, this piece is going to have everything you love about moto jackets, and maybe a few extra details you’ll adore!

This jacket has a slant zipper opening with extra zip pockets popping up at the sides and on the chest. There’s also a small snap flap pocket hitting around the waist. The details keep piling on with the notched lapels, the button shoulder tabs and the skinny matching belt around the hem at the hips. We know most people like to wear these types of jackets open, but even just letting the belt hang loose really creates a carefree, effortless vibe we love!

The only thing that could be better than this blue biker jacket? The fact that it comes in four other colors as well. For fall, there is a black version you can nab, or perhaps you’ll opt for the wine red version. If you like the extra colorful vibe, definitely make sure you check out the mustard yellow and the light pink too!

A jacket like this is such an easy and empowering way to level up your entire outfit, even if you’re just rocking a simple tee, jeans and sneakers. The “wow” factor is going to carry you through — and it’s going to have everyone wondering where you shop!

