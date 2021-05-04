This Lace-Trim Bralette Can Double As a Chic Summer Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the weather heats up, it doesn’t usually give us much of a chance to prepare accordingly. One day we’re comfortable, and then it’s sweltering and we’re struggling — especially if we’re stuck outside for a long time with no air conditioning in sight. This is why it’s important to have a summer wardrobe ready to take on the heat and humidity.

Tank tops are always a great first step, but they’re still a layer you’re wearing over your bra, and they still cover up your entire stomach. When the temperature really starts to rise, we want to keep our look as minimal as possible. There’s just one thing — we still want our outfit to look cute. That’s why we’re wearing this bralette as our top!

Get the Blulu 4-Piece V-Neck Cami Bra set starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Four bralettes with a wild number of reviews…for that price? This feels like a miracle. This style is just the type of thing we were looking for too. It almost has a cropped cami look, with a V-neckline and no clasps or hooks to deal with or leave exposed. It’s buttery-soft, stretchy and lightweight too. It’s even seamless!

This bralette has skinny, adjustable straps and removable padding to really let you customize your look, but the star of the show has to be that scalloped lace trim. So pretty. It’s kind of like a modern version of the lace camis we all used to wear in the early 2000s. This one obviously wins in more ways than one — a big one being that we don’t need a bra under it!

This lace bralette’s set of four comes in great everyday shades: white, black, grey and nude. There are other sets with different colors too, just without the lace trim or adjustable straps, so feel free to check them out on the same Amazon page!

We can already see ourselves wearing this bralette this summer with a pair of high-rise denim shorts and sandals, our hair held up with an oversized scrunchie. Let’s add a soft serve ice cream cone in our hand too, just to really drive the image home — and because ice cream never hurts. It’s hot out, so why not?

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!