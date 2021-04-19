Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wonder how people get their tank tops or camis to stay tucked in so perfectly? Meanwhile you reach your arms up once or bend over to pick something up, and you have to excuse yourself to go tuck yours cleanly back in. Well, we’re here to reveal their secret — and there are no tanks or camis involved!

It’s all about the bodysuit. When you have a fitted piece held securely in place by your own body, it’s not going to slip away, awkwardly bunch up or look uneven. We love bodysuits because they make getting dressed (and staying fab all day) an easy experience. In fact, we were just reminded how badly we needed one this summer thanks to Kristin Cavallari!

Get the MANGOPOP Spaghetti Strap Camisole/Tank Top Bodysuit in White for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently hopped on Instagram to walk fans through her latest Uncommon James jewelry collection and reveal a sneak peek into the upcoming skincare line. She wore a white bodysuit tucked into ivory pants with a paper bag waist, her hair up. The look was so laid-back but unbelievably chic. We looked up her ALIC NYC Elizabeth bodysuit but found it was $130, so we were a little let down. Once we spotted this $15 look-alike on Amazon, however, our spirits perked right back up!

This MANGOPOP bodysuit costs literally 88% less than KC’s, but it’s nearly identical. They’re both white and have a scoop neckline and skinny straps. The MANGOPOP version’s straps are actually adjustable though! They both also have snap bottom closures, and they’re both very cheeky. The MANGOPOP version has tanga-style bottoms, which means the coverage is somewhere in between a bikini and thong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

Get the MANGOPOP Spaghetti Strap Camisole/Tank Top Bodysuit in White for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This smooth and stretchy bodysuit also comes in a V-neckline version, as well as one with a square neckline and wide straps. And if you’re looking for a color other than white, you don’t have to go anywhere. It comes in a slew of hues, such as red, yellow, green, blue or black, plus patterns including leopard and different tie-dye combinations!

Cavallari has already given Us one outfit idea for this bodysuit, but we can definitely imagine it with denim shorts, a satin skirt, a pair of overall shorts or wide leg trousers too. Don’t worry about thinking up more outfit ideas right now — they’ll basically come flying at you the moment you open up that Amazon package!

Get the MANGOPOP Spaghetti Strap Camisole/Tank Top Bodysuit in White for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from MANGOPOP here and see more bodysuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!