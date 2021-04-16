Kristin Cavallari’s Strappy Yoga Bra Is Secretly an Amazon Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know about switching over our wardrobes for the coming of new seasons and the changing of temperatures. When spring hits, we swap our sweats for dresses, our boots for sandals and our beanies for sun hats. There is one thing you might be forgetting though, and that’s your workout wear.

Yes, you can certainly make the switch from leggings to yoga shorts for spring and summer, but we’re actually talking about your sports bra. A sports bra is just a small piece of fabric, so you can keep wearing the same one all year, right? You can, but you might really appreciate wearing one specifically made for that warmer weather!

Get the Alo Yoga Sunny Strappy Bra starting at just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bra landed in our own shopping cart after we saw a selfie of Kristin Cavallari wearing one on her Instagram Story. She was in the gym and snapped an outfit pic in the mirror, rocking this Alo bra in black, high-rise Beyond Yoga leggings in beige and a pair of sneakers. We’re always so excited to see a celeb pick available on Amazon!

This bra is made with a moisture-wicking fabric and has zero padding or extra layers. The fabric is nice and light, but it’s not see-through. It’s a fantastic pick for hot days or gym sessions where you anticipate getting your sweat on. Hot yoga, barre, pilates, weights — you’ll love this bra for any low-to-medium intensity workouts!

Design-wise, this bra has a V-neckline that’s not too deep, so you won’t have to worry about falling out of it during your workout, and a “multitude of straps radiating down the back.” Stunning. We also love that back in front, the fabric is shirred at the center of the chest, creating a flattering, shaping effect!

This yoga bra is currently available in nine colors on Amazon, all with a little bit of gloss so you can really shine in every way while wearing them. Black is the way to go for channeling Cavallari, or you could try out a dark green, navy, or eggplant purple. You could also brighten things up with red, bright yellow, cobalt blue or white. There’s also a great nude shade! Our only true recommendation is that you buy your favorite as soon as possible before another savvy Amazon shopper shows up and scoops up your size!

