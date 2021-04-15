These Blue Light Glasses Look Just Like Heidi Klum’s Own Specs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Staring at a screen all day can be taxing. You’re doing it right now, in fact. Doesn’t it feel so much nicer to close your eyes for a few seconds and give them a break? Try it and come back to Us. We’ll wait.

Okay, point proven. Blue light is not quite going for BFF status with our eyes, but we really can’t escape it. Blue light exposure comes from our computer screens, our TV screens, our phone and tablet screens, our lamps and even the sun itself. We’ll never actually be free of it, but if we want to majorly protect our eyes from it, we need a pair of blue light-blocking glasses!

We went on the hunt for these specific glasses after seeing Heidi Klum rocking a very similar pair of specs on her Instagram Story. The geometric shape was ultra-modern and stylish, and we wanted some of that in our daily life. We popped over to Amazon and soon found ourselves enamored with this fan-favorite SOJOS pair!

These blue light blockers come in five color options for the frames: gold, silver, rose gold, black and tortoise. The frame itself is made of thin metal, but when you look closely, you’ll see a pretty embossed pattern. The non-polarized lenses are nice and clear, so no one will know you’re rocking blue light glasses, but you’ll definitely be able to tell the difference. These glasses also have skin-friendly silicone nose pads!

These glasses are non-prescription, so they’re especially great for anyone who wears contacts or doesn’t wear glasses at all, though depending on your prescription, you might be able to use them for either close-up computer work or maybe playing video games from a distance. Remember you could also use them while reading under a lamp, hanging out on the porch on a sunny day or video chatting with family, friends or coworkers on Zoom!

Wearing blue light glasses could mean many potential benefits. They may reduce eye strain and eye fatigue and help with blurry vision, which means they could also lead to fewer headaches and a healthier sleep pattern. Those benefits all sound pretty darn great to Us — and those are in addition to looking like a supermodel, of course!

