We’re not life coaches, but if we were, we already know what our first piece of advice would be to any clients who hired Us: Ditch your uncomfortable bras and buy some bralettes! Boom. Instant life upgrade — assuming you’re buying the right kind, at least. Our exact recommendation costs extra though!

Just kidding. Once we found these bralettes on Amazon, all we wanted to do was scream their name (and URL) from the rooftops. You may seriously fall in love with these bralettes — as many shoppers already have — and find yourself stocking up on every color. You’ll feel even more inspired by the way Kylie Jenner rocks her own bralettes!

Get a pack of Peachat Triangle Bralettes starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Jenner recently posted to her Instagram Story wearing a comfy grey Skims triangle bralette (which is almost completely sold out), white sweatpants worn low and a shimmering belly chain. The look was luxury-lounge at its finest, and it definitely inspired Us to go bralette shopping — not that we needed much convincing. That’s how we happened upon these Peachat bralettes!

Now that you know the backstory, let’s talk more about what makes these bralettes so great. They have a simple, triangle construction, a pull-on design and are made of a soft and stretchy ribbed fabric. This fabric’s “cloud softness” is no joke. There is no lining or padding either, so you’ll be able to fully experience it all day long.

These bralettes also have skinny, over the shoulder straps that cross over in back, making them wonderful for pairing with racerback tops or dresses. You may find yourself just wanting to wear them solo though, a la Jenner. They’re so nice for just hanging around at home and keeping things comfy and light, especially in the warm weather. We can totally see them as part of a full outfit though for when you do meet up with friends!

These bralettes come in many colors, from white and black, to shades of grey, to colors like pink, blue and green. You’ll find many different options, as there are packs consisting of three bralettes up to seven. Grab an all-white three-pack or get every color available. The bigger the pack you buy, the cheaper each bralette will be, costing as little as $5 each. Even in the smaller packs, they’re still less than $10 each!

