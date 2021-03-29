Rock Flare Jeans the Modern Way, Just Like Sofia Richie (For 95% Less!)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say fashion trends always come back around, but sometimes it’s just hard to believe. For example, once flare jeans went out of style and we all started wearing skinny jeans instead, we figured flares had found their final resting place in the early aughts. We said thanks for the memories and we left them. Forgotten. Or so we thought.

To our surprise, flare jeans have started to make a comeback recently. Even more to our surprise is how much we are enjoying that comeback! Ultimately, it really comes down to how your entire look is styled. Sure, if you wear flares with Steve Madden slip-ons, a tattoo choker and a popcorn shirt, you’ll probably look pretty outdated. But if the rest of your look reflects the current decade, everything changes. Sofia Richie knows how it’s done!

Get the Sidefeel Mid-Rise Flare Jeans (originally $70) for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Richie recently posted photos to both her Instagram Story and feed modeling dad Lionel Richie’s new limited-edition merch. He also reposted her photos, which we found to be very sweet. The Lionel Richie tee? $175, and available at his merch store if you’re a big fan. Sofia’s Balenciaga flare jeans? $795 — but way easier to channel for less!

We found a pair of similar jeans on Amazon for literally 95% less than the Balenciagas, coming in at under $40. Richie’s look proved to Us just how trendy the style can be, especially when paired with a cool tee and a long wool coat, and these Sidefeel jeans are key for recreating the look without breaking the bank!

These jeans are made high-quality denim. They’re fitted from mid-waist to knee, flaring out at the calf and coming to their widest at the bottom of the ankle. They have a zip fly and button closure, plus belt loops for accessorizing. They also have a huge amount of great reviews — definitely a feature we look for in most clothes!

We were lightly thrown at first when we saw letter sizing, but when you check out the size chart, you’ll see it’s actually very easy to find your size. If anything, it might be easier, especially if you’re someone who’s often stuck between two sizes. In no time, you could be rocking the flared look once again — but in a totally modern way!

