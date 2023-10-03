21 Most Flattering Fall Dresses for Larger Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to dresses, it’s never one design fits all. Women with larger busts know this struggle firsthand! Certain styles may seem promising on the rack but just don’t deliver on our bodies. Big boobs — they’re a blessing and a curse.
But don’t give up on finding the perfect fall frock! We rounded up 21 flattering dresses for larger chests so you can feel your most confident all season long. From workwear to wrap dresses, these pieces will hug your curves with all-day comfort.
Sweater Dresses
1. Cable-Knit Chic! We’re already planning on wearing this belted cable-knit sweater dress to Thanksgiving dinner. According to a five-star review, “It wasn’t too tight or too loose and it showed of my curves really well!!” — originally $56, now just $47!
2. Long Story Short! Another belted cable-knit sweater dress, this style features long sleeves with a shorter silhouette — originally $48, now just $40!
3. Warm Winner! Stay cozy this fall and winter in this mock neck midi with a side slit — just $39!
4. Classic Cowl Neck! This turtleneck sweater dress drapes like a dream — just $47!
5. Off-the-Shoulder Smolder! Since the upper half of this mini sweater dress is looser, it’s roomy enough for larger busts — just $48!
Wrap Dresses
6. That’s a Wrap! This belted wrap dress is fabulous for fall. “This dress is incredibly flattering,” one shopper said. “It covers my arms and with shapewear underneath, the shape of it really slims you out especially if you have a larger bust” — originally $49, now just $46!
7. Slaying With Slits! This fold-over wrap dress is classy yet flirty (our favorite combo) — originally $72, now just $52!
8. Plunging Perfection! Thanks to the tummy control ruching, this 3/4-length sleeve wrap dress is surprisingly flattering — originally $40, now just $33!
9. Little Black Dress! Take this long-sleeve wrap dress from work to a weekend party — just $38!
Bodycon Dresses
10. Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice! This high-neck ribbed midi dress is the shade of the season — just $48!
11. Buttoned Up! Stay on trend with this button-up belted midi dress, suitable for coffee or the club — just $43!
12. Stretchy and Sultry! This long-sleeve mini dress includes ruching and adjustable drawstring for a flexible fit — originally $38, now just $29!
13. Marvelous Maxi! This long-sleeve bodycon maxi dress feels like a Skims style — just $30!
Cocktail Dresses
14. Pretty in Pink! Channel Barbie in this hot pink sleeveless satin midi dress, featuring a mock neck and tie waist — just $56!
15. Lovely in Lace! This lace sheath dress is a winner for wedding season — originally $66, now just$52!
16. Comfortable Contours! Designed with sheer balloon sleeves and all-over ruching, this midi dress fits like a glove — originally $43, now just $36!
17. Stunning Sheath Dress! This elegant sheath dress includes a boat neckline, 3/4-length sleeves and ruching with subtle side ruffles — originally $50, now just $45!
Workwear Dresses
18. Pencil Us In! This short-sleeve belted pencil dress is an affordable office essential — just $35!
19. Tulip Sleeves? Yes Please! This Calvin Klein sheath dress is such a steal — originally $119, now just $84!
20. Complete With Pleats! This knitted fit-and-flare pleated dress gives Us ballet vibes — just $49!
21. Bow Tie Beauty! Release your inner boss babe in this bow-tie A-line dress — originally $41, now just $33!
