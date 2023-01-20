21 of the Best Lingerie Finds for Large Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, lingerie is on our minds. It’s time to treat ourselves to a pretty new bodysuit, chemise, bra, corset or matching set!

The issue with a lot of lingerie is that it’s simply not made for large busts. Seams are too high up, cups aren’t big enough, none of the sizes fit properly — it’s tough. That’s why we set out to find some of the best lingerie for large busts on the internet. Check out what we found below!

Chemises

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This pretty pink Montelle Intimates chemise has gorgeous lace, hot pink strappy details and even a matching G-string thong. Grab it at Nordstrom!

2. We Also Love: There’s a reason this deep red Avidlove chemise is a number one bestseller on Amazon. Stunning!

3. We Can’t Forget: Comfy and flirty at the same time, you’ll love the way you’ll look and feel in this INC chemise from Macy’s!

4. Bonus: This silky Toikeeoi chemise is a nice choice because there are no seams cutting off the bust. It can work more seamlessly, literally, with your natural shape!

Bodysuits/Teddys

5. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re a big lace fan, you’re bound to fall in love with this Namifin bodysuit. You might even make someone else fall in love too!

6. We Also Love: This underwire Skims bodysuit is a beauty you could wear on its own or even out in public with a pair of high-rise jeans or a skirt!

7. We Can’t Forget: No defined cups? Perfect! This plunging Avidlove teddy leaves room for your bust to look its best. You can adjust the fit with the straps in back!

8. Bonus: Lady in red! This Adore Me plus-size bodysuit from Macy’s is a show-stopper, for sure. A date night must!

Corsets

9. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re starting off strong with this mesh Cinoon under-bust corset. Wear it over a shirt during the day and on its own at night!

10. We Also Love: If you love the gothic corset style, you’ll want to get your hands on this vintage-inspired EVAbaby corset!

11. We Can’t Forget: Love some leather in your lingerie? Check out this Bslingerie faux-leather corset. It laces up in back, but it has a zipper in front for an easier on and off!

12. Bonus: This subtly shiny Daisy corset is a stunning choice, and it has a great size range. Available in sizes small to 6X!

Matching Sets

13. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re all about a strappy set, then don’t pass over this Kaei&Shi lingerie set, featuring a matching bra, thong, garter belt and thigh bands!

14. We Also Love: This bra and thong set from boohoo comes in either black or red and instantly caught our eye!

15. We Can’t Forget: Want more of that “girl next door” vibe while still looking like a bombshell? You need to see this ruffle-trim SweatyRocks lingerie set!

16. Bonus: More mesh? Let’s do it. This Kaei&Shi set comes with a sheer, dotted bra and a stretchy thong!

Bras

17. Our Absolute Favorite: Simply looking for a new bra to add to your lingerie collection? Large busts can do the balconette style too, as proven by this Journelle lace bra from Nordstrom!

18. We Also Love: With sizes going up to H cups, this Curvy Couture mesh bra is an excellent choice. It comes in a whole bunch of pretty colors too!

19. We Can’t Forget: Love a longline silhouette? This lace Cosabella bralette is a beauty. We love how it has wide, adjustable straps!

20. Bonus: This Lively bralette from Nordstrom, specifically made for the “DD and DDD cup crew,” features an enchanting keyhole cutout in front and mesh-lined cups!

21. Last but Not Least: We just had to add on this gorgeous blue Wolf & Whistle bra to our list. It has the lace, mesh, strappy details and more. Add to your Nordstrom cart!

