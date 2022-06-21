11 of the Best Lab-Created Diamond Earrings That Seriously Sparkle

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shine bright like a diamond! It’s no secret that every jewelry lover out there would love a collection of diamond pieces — but have you considered lab-created diamonds? There are a lot of misunderstandings out there when it comes to lab-created (also known as lab-grown) diamonds. Are they the same as regular diamonds? Are they better? Worse? Are they more eco-friendly?
We’re here to not only answer your questions about lab-created diamonds but to show you some seriously beautiful earring options that will capture your heart!
What Is a Lab-Created Diamond?
Lab-created diamonds are, ultimately, exactly the same as natural, mined diamonds. They’re man-made, but they have the “same chemical and optical characteristics of a natural diamond crystal produced by the geological processes of Mother Nature,” as explained by The Diamond Pro. “Lab-created diamonds are made by replicating the processes that result in the creation of natural diamonds,” but instead of taking millions of years, it takes just a few weeks!
A diamond seed, coated in carbon, is placed inside a chamber that mimics the conditions of the Earth’s crust, causing it to “transform into a synthetic diamond, chemically identical to a natural diamond”!
Why Do People Prefer Lab-Created Diamonds?
There are many reasons people choose specifically to shop for lab-created diamonds, such as:
- They usually cost less than natural diamonds
- They are more sustainable, since there is no mining involved and less water used in their creation
- There is a lot of controversy surrounding the ethics of the diamond mining industry
We took all of this into account when picking out the 11 stylish diamond earrings below. Check out our picks and get ready to sparkle!
11 of the Best Lab-Created Diamond Earrings
1. Brilliant Earth Certified Lab-Created Diamond Stud Earrings
The Classics
We wanted to start you off with a truly timeless pair of studs — something that any and every diamond lover could enjoy. An IGI lab grading report accompanies each pair of earrings too so you can learn more about their creation and beauty!
Pros:
- Available in six different carat weights
- Available in four colors
Cons:
- One of the more expensive options
Available at: Brilliant Earth
2. Kimai Single Lab-Created Diamond Huggie Earring
Huggies have been all the rage in the jewelry world lately, and this 18-karat gold earring proves that they’re here to stay. Not only are the diamonds lab-grown, but the gold is recycled too!
Pros:
- Can be worn on its own or with a drop earring attached to it
- Meets the Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria
Cons:
- Only sold as single earring
Available at: Nordstrom
3. VRAI Halo Stud
Vintage Vibes
An emerald cut on a diamond? We’re already in love. The halo of smaller diamonds surrounding the larger center one just makes this earring style even more of a must-have pick!
Pros:
- Sustainably grown with zero emissions
- Available in single or as a pair
Cons:
- No reviews
Available at: VRAI
4. Kay Lab-Created Diamond Earrings
A Celestial Sparkle
The design of these earrings and cut of the diamonds simply reminds Us of a cluster of sparkling stars in the night sky. Wish you could wear a star? These sterling silver studs are the next best thing!
Pros:
- A more affordable find
- Option for a Lifetime Protection Plan
Cons:
- Not made with a fine metal
Available at: Kay Jewelers
5. Zales Pear-Shaped Lab-Created White Sapphire Frame Drop Earrings
Drop It Like It’s Hot
Looking for a pair of dangling drop earrings? These pear-shaped diamonds will look beautiful swaying just beneath your ears. This is another sterling silver pair that lets you wear diamonds without having to spend even $150!
Pros:
- White sapphire halo adds extra sparkle
- Online exclusive, so you won’t find a better deal in store
Cons:
- Not made with a fine metal
Available at: Zales
6. Forever Grown Diamonds Lab-Created Pink Diamond Stud Earrings
Feeling Kind of Blue
While when we hear the word “diamond,” we usually think of a white diamond, there are colorful options available too! If you love a cool, icy blue, these studs are sure to capture your heart!
Pros:
- Currently 50% off — prices subject to change
- Unique look is sure to stand out
Cons:
- No reviews
Available at: Macy’s
7. Oscar Massin Beaded 18K White Gold & Latitude™ Lab-Grown Diamond Large Stud Earrings
The Ultra-Luxury Pick
If you have a big budget, it will be hard to resist these Saks-exclusive studs. They each have a glorious diamond in the center with dainty, shining beads surrounding them, almost like a flower or the sun!
Pros:
- 2-carat diamond with 18K gold
- Nails the “modern yet timeless aesthetic”
Cons:
- Our most expensive pick
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
8. Ritani Cluster Diamond Stud Earrings
A Work of Art
We simply adore the way the cascade of smaller diamonds circling the bottom of the larger round diamond will almost form a frame around your earlobe. Such a beautiful design in every way. We can’t stop staring!
Pros:
- Available in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold
- Also available with natural diamonds if you’d like the choice
Cons:
- No reviews
Available at: Ritani
9. Kimai Felicity Single Lab-Created Diamond Chain Drop Ear Crawler
The Curvy Crawler
Crawler earrings always turn heads in our experience, and with three dangling diamond chain accents, we know this style is going to do just that. We love how the charms look like evil eyes!
Pros:
- Made with recycled 18K gold
- Has the effect of three earrings in one
Cons:
- Only sold as single earring
Available at: Nordstrom
10. Zales 1 CT. T.W. Certified Lab-Created Diamond Open Circle Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold
Circling Back
How pretty and playful are these earrings? They’re circles – but not hoops! The little diamonds form the outline of a hollowed-out circle over your ear, basically inviting endless compliments your way!
Pros:
- Currently 60% off
- Made with 14K white gold
Cons:
- No reviews
Available at: Zales
11. Brilliant Earth Emerald Cut Lab-Created Diamond Hoop Earrings
Hoop, There It Is
We love a simple hoop earring, but what about a hoop earring with emerald cut diamonds all around it — both on the inside and the outside? These earrings were designed for “high luster,” and we don’t question it for a second!
Pros:
- Made with 14K white gold
- Front-facing and inner diamonds ensure a sparkle from any angle
Cons:
- Only available in one gold tone
Available at: Brilliant Earth
Other Lab-Created Diamond Earrings We Love
