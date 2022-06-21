11 of the Best Lab-Created Diamond Earrings That Seriously Sparkle

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shine bright like a diamond! It’s no secret that every jewelry lover out there would love a collection of diamond pieces — but have you considered lab-created diamonds? There are a lot of misunderstandings out there when it comes to lab-created (also known as lab-grown) diamonds. Are they the same as regular diamonds? Are they better? Worse? Are they more eco-friendly?

We’re here to not only answer your questions about lab-created diamonds but to show you some seriously beautiful earring options that will capture your heart!

What Is a Lab-Created Diamond?

Lab-created diamonds are, ultimately, exactly the same as natural, mined diamonds. They’re man-made, but they have the “same chemical and optical characteristics of a natural diamond crystal produced by the geological processes of Mother Nature,” as explained by The Diamond Pro. “Lab-created diamonds are made by replicating the processes that result in the creation of natural diamonds,” but instead of taking millions of years, it takes just a few weeks!

A diamond seed, coated in carbon, is placed inside a chamber that mimics the conditions of the Earth’s crust, causing it to “transform into a synthetic diamond, chemically identical to a natural diamond”!

Why Do People Prefer Lab-Created Diamonds?

There are many reasons people choose specifically to shop for lab-created diamonds, such as:

They usually cost less than natural diamonds

They are more sustainable, since there is no mining involved and less water used in their creation

There is a lot of controversy surrounding the ethics of the diamond mining industry

We took all of this into account when picking out the 11 stylish diamond earrings below. Check out our picks and get ready to sparkle!

11 of the Best Lab-Created Diamond Earrings

1. Brilliant Earth Certified Lab-Created Diamond Stud Earrings

The Classics

We wanted to start you off with a truly timeless pair of studs — something that any and every diamond lover could enjoy. An IGI lab grading report accompanies each pair of earrings too so you can learn more about their creation and beauty!

Pros:

Available in six different carat weights

Available in four colors

Cons:

One of the more expensive options

Available at: Brilliant Earth

2. Kimai Single Lab-Created Diamond Huggie Earring

Huggies have been all the rage in the jewelry world lately, and this 18-karat gold earring proves that they’re here to stay. Not only are the diamonds lab-grown, but the gold is recycled too!

Pros:

Can be worn on its own or with a drop earring attached to it

Meets the Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria

Cons:

Only sold as single earring

Available at: Nordstrom

3. VRAI Halo Stud

Vintage Vibes

An emerald cut on a diamond? We’re already in love. The halo of smaller diamonds surrounding the larger center one just makes this earring style even more of a must-have pick!

Pros:

Sustainably grown with zero emissions

Available in single or as a pair

Cons:

No reviews

Available at: VRAI

4. Kay Lab-Created Diamond Earrings

A Celestial Sparkle

The design of these earrings and cut of the diamonds simply reminds Us of a cluster of sparkling stars in the night sky. Wish you could wear a star? These sterling silver studs are the next best thing!

Pros:

A more affordable find

Option for a Lifetime Protection Plan

Cons:

Not made with a fine metal

Available at: Kay Jewelers

5. Zales Pear-Shaped Lab-Created White Sapphire Frame Drop Earrings

Drop It Like It’s Hot

Looking for a pair of dangling drop earrings? These pear-shaped diamonds will look beautiful swaying just beneath your ears. This is another sterling silver pair that lets you wear diamonds without having to spend even $150!

Pros:

White sapphire halo adds extra sparkle

Online exclusive, so you won’t find a better deal in store

Cons:

Not made with a fine metal

Available at: Zales

6. Forever Grown Diamonds Lab-Created Pink Diamond Stud Earrings

Feeling Kind of Blue

While when we hear the word “diamond,” we usually think of a white diamond, there are colorful options available too! If you love a cool, icy blue, these studs are sure to capture your heart!

Pros:

Currently 50% off — prices subject to change

Unique look is sure to stand out

Cons:

No reviews

Available at: Macy’s

7. Oscar Massin Beaded 18K White Gold & Latitude™ Lab-Grown Diamond Large Stud Earrings

The Ultra-Luxury Pick

If you have a big budget, it will be hard to resist these Saks-exclusive studs. They each have a glorious diamond in the center with dainty, shining beads surrounding them, almost like a flower or the sun!

Pros:

2-carat diamond with 18K gold

Nails the “modern yet timeless aesthetic”

Cons:

Our most expensive pick

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

8. Ritani Cluster Diamond Stud Earrings

A Work of Art

We simply adore the way the cascade of smaller diamonds circling the bottom of the larger round diamond will almost form a frame around your earlobe. Such a beautiful design in every way. We can’t stop staring!

Pros:

Available in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold

Also available with natural diamonds if you’d like the choice

Cons:

No reviews

Available at: Ritani

9. Kimai Felicity Single Lab-Created Diamond Chain Drop Ear Crawler

The Curvy Crawler

Crawler earrings always turn heads in our experience, and with three dangling diamond chain accents, we know this style is going to do just that. We love how the charms look like evil eyes!

Pros:

Made with recycled 18K gold

Has the effect of three earrings in one

Cons:

Only sold as single earring

Available at: Nordstrom

10. Zales 1 CT. T.W. Certified Lab-Created Diamond Open Circle Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold

Circling Back

How pretty and playful are these earrings? They’re circles – but not hoops! The little diamonds form the outline of a hollowed-out circle over your ear, basically inviting endless compliments your way!

Pros:

Currently 60% off

Made with 14K white gold

Cons:

No reviews

Available at: Zales

11. Brilliant Earth Emerald Cut Lab-Created Diamond Hoop Earrings

Hoop, There It Is

We love a simple hoop earring, but what about a hoop earring with emerald cut diamonds all around it — both on the inside and the outside? These earrings were designed for “high luster,” and we don’t question it for a second!

Pros:

Made with 14K white gold

Front-facing and inner diamonds ensure a sparkle from any angle

Cons:

Only available in one gold tone

Available at: Brilliant Earth

Other Lab-Created Diamond Earrings We Love

Looking for more recommendations? Shop some of our other favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!