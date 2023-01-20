21 Best Lingerie Pieces Made for Athletic Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re obsessed with the way a beautiful lingerie set can elevate our mood! Even if you don’t have a hot date on the calendar, making yourself feel fabulous by wearing a slinky slip or matching bra and panty set is a major self-care moment.

We like to shop for lingerie in the same fashion we shop for apparel — we use our body type as a template. For athletic shapes, it’s all about playing up the bust and enhancing the waistline for an hourglass silhouette. You can find both separates and full lingerie sets which will create that illusion, and we’ve rounded up a slew of incredible options ready for you to shop below!

Push-Up Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: Adding some lift to your bust is an easy way to offset the boxier athletic shape, but there may be a few features you want to avoid when picking out a push-up bra. Too much of a prominent square neckline may make shoulders appear broad, so you want to go for scoop-necks like this bra — or the classic V-shape. And if you can find them, halters and racerback straps are oh-so-fierce!

$84.00 See it!

More styles we love:

Corsets and Bustiers

Our Absolute Favorite: Corsets were originally created centuries ago to enhance the feminine figure, which is why they’re so fitting for athletic shapes! We picked out this classic-yet-modern version as our top pick because it laces up in the back — so you can truly snag a custom fit by making it tighter and looser to. Giving yourself a more cinched-in waist and hourglass shape can be done with corsets like this, but bustiers are also perfect for the job!

Starting at $14.00 See it!

More styles we love:

Garter Belts and Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Garter belts are timeless pieces, particularly for athletic body types. They can enhance a waist with minimal effort! Just like you would use a wide belt to give a looser dress or top more shape, a garter belt can do that for your frame. You can find so many sets which come with them included, but if you already have a matching bra and panty duo you want to spice up, pick up this beauty! It’s seriously affordable and comes in a handful of colors so you can scoop up the exact hue you need.

$13.00 See it!

More styles we love:

Babydoll Slips

Our Absolute Favorite: The shape of a babydoll-style slip dress, nightie or teddy works, because it instantly creates an hourglass silhouette! The flare of the skirt extends from the bust to give you the illusion of having wider hips, and highlights the chest at the same time. As long as you buy a slip with this aesthetic, you’ll be good to go — but we especially love this sheer style which comes with matching lace undies!

$39.00 See it!

More styles we love:

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!