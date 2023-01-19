21 of the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Person You Just Started Dating

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful holiday for celebrating the love you share with your partner. But what if you only just started seeing them? What if you haven’t even actually said “I love you” yet? How much are you supposed to spend on them? What should you even look for?

Deep breaths. It doesn’t have to be so stressful. We’re here to help! We’ve picked out 21 gifts you can buy online for your new significant other. You might still be getting to know the person, so we found fantastic gifts that practically anyone would love. They won’t break the bank either — no need to spend hundreds just yet if you don’t want to. Shop below!

21 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for a New Relationship

JoyJolt Double-Walled Insulated Glass Coffee Mugs

While you may still be learning new things about your partner every day, you probably know if they like coffee or tea… or even water or soda. Whatever beverage they’re enjoying, elevate their experience with a double-walled glass mug. It feels fancier and it’s made to keep drinks hotter or colder for longer!

Pros:

Comes with two — so you can use them together!

Two sizes available

Available at: Amazon

The Valentine’s Sugarwish

Food seems like a safe choice, right? But what if you’re not sure if they prefer gourmet sweets, crunchy snacks or coffee and tea? No problem! Sugarwish will set you up with a customizable eCard, which will present your significant other with a choice for what they want in their limited-edition Valentine’s Day box. It will have a printed note card too with your message!

Pros:

Five size choices to suit your budget

Takes the stress out of choosing

Available at: Sugarwish

Foot Cardigan Sock Subscription Box

If Foot Cardigan sounds familiar, it might be because you’re a Shark Tank fan. The brand lets you gift a sock subscription — you can choose if the socks are bold and bright or more low-key (or if you want to grab both). Pick a size and choose how long you want the subscription to last for a gift that keeps on giving!

Pros:

Get a discount on the first month

The longer the subscription duration, the more you save

Available at: Foot Cardigan

Nodpod Sleep Mask

You know how a weighted blanket can help relieve anxiety and help you feel calm and safe? The Nodpod is a similar concept — but for the eyes! It’s a lightly weighted fleece eye mask that can lead to peaceful sleep. It can provide a nice eye break during the day too!

Pros:

Nine colors available

Machine-washable

Available at: Nordstrom

CoFace Memory Foam Slippers

A pair of slippers is a simple enough gift that everyone loves, but we recommend grabbing two pairs here — one for your partner and one for yourself. Matching slippers! So cute. These slippers have a fuzzy lining, high-density memory foam and even a hard rubber outsole for outdoor wear!

Pros:

Comes in men’s and women’s sizes

21 design options

Available at: Amazon

BestSelf Co. Date Deck

This is the type of gift that’s absolutely perfect for a new relationship. It’s a deck featuring fun question prompt cards to help you get to know each other better and make your relationship stronger. You could even turn it into a game!

Pros:

Under $20

Small enough to bring to different locations

Available at: Amazon

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker

Waffles? Amazing. A heart-shaped mini waffle maker? Perfection. This is the type of gift that fits with the theme of the holiday but can be used any day after too. It’s one that you can enjoy together as well. It’s very inexpensive, so we recommend grabbing some pancake and waffle mix to go with it!

Pros:

Comes with recipe book

Excellent reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Everlane Alpaca Beanie

Nearly everyone wears beanies — we know we’d be thrilled to pull this one out of a gift bag on Valentine’s Day, no matter how long we’d been seeing our significant other! It’s made with a blend of alpaca and RWS-certified wool, so it’s warm, fuzzy and comfy!

Pros:

Unisex

Available in two colorways

Available at: Everlane

BodyRestore Shower Steamers

Bath bombs are nice gifts, but not everyone takes baths very often or even has a tub. That’s why we say to stick with shower steamers. You just place one on the floor while you shower and breathe in the relaxing, aromatherapeutic scents of the essential oils. These are great for sinuses too, which we love for gifting in February!

Pros:

15 individually-wrapped shower bombs per purchase

Cruelty-free

Available at: Amazon

Brooklyn Brew Shop Jelly Doughnut Kit

This gift is a two-in-one: a physical present and an experience you can enjoy together. This kit will help you make a dozen fresh jelly doughnuts. It comes with the baking mix, piping tip and piping bag. You can choose your own jelly or jellies!

Pros:

A fun, unique activity

Can enjoy the doughnuts together

Available at: Nordstrom

Nécessaire The Body Ritual

This is a body skincare set that anyone would love thanks to its sleek, genderless packaging and scents: the exfoliator and body wash both have a eucalyptus set, while the serum and lotion are fragrance-free. You’ll find amazing ingredients in the mix like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid!

Pros:

$67 value, but costs just $45

Vegan, hypoallergenic cruelty-free

Available at: Sephora

Seafew Small Black Sling Crossbody

Sling bags are very popular right now, not only because of their stylish look but because of how convenient they are. This one can be worn on the left or right side, depending on your partner’s preference, and it’s waterproof so they can bring it out in the rain or snow!

Pros:

Has side pockets, zipper pocket and tablet pocket

Tear-resistant

Available at: Amazon

Cryptic Killers Unsolved Murder Mystery Game

If you’re into game nights and/or true crime, this murder mystery game is a fabulous gift idea. It can easily be played with just two people, though you can play in a group as well next time you’re on a double date, perhaps. Examine the evidence and try to solve the crime!

Pros:

Hints and answers available online if you get stuck

29 pieces of physical evidence, plus more

Available at: Amazon

Stanley 40 oz. Quencher Travel Tumbler

It’s the trendiest, most popular water bottle on the internet right now: the Stanley Quencher! This insulated, stainless steel tumbler can keep drinks hot for seven hours, cold for 11 hours and iced for up to two days. It comes with a lid and reusable straw too!

Pros:

BPA-free

Dishwasher-safe

Available at: Nordstrom

Chocolate Covered Company Love Chocolate Oreo Cookies

Yum! Chocolate-covered Oreos are definitely a sure way to our heart, but this gift box is especially excellent for Valentine’s Day. It features 12 Oreos covered in milk, dark and white Belgian chocolate and rolled in heart candies!

Pros:

Three-month shelf life means you can buy early

Each cookie is wrapped individually for freshness

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

RENPHO Neck Massager With Heat

We all love a good massage — especially when we can get one any time we want (and not have to pay a dime)! Your partner will majorly appreciate having this heated neck massager at the ready after a long day at work or a tough gym session. The best part? It can be used for other parts of the body too!

Pros:

Tons of stellar reviews

Eight deep tissue kneading modes

Available at: Amazon

The Sill Hoya Heart Plant

A plant that’s naturally shaped like a heart is an adorable Valentine’s Day gift. We especially like this one because it’s small enough to fit into anyone’s home and it’s super, super easy to care for in case your significant other doesn’t have the greenest of thumbs!

Pros:

Choice of numerous pots

Can go weeks between waterings

Available at: The Sill

The Comfy Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket

The Comfy is one of the bestselling gifts out there — and for good reason! Everyone loves being comfy, cozy and warm, especially in the middle of winter, which makes this an impeccable pick for Valentine’s Day!

Pros:

One size means you don’t need to do any closet snooping

Lots of color options

Available at: Amazon

Jiggy NYC Night 450-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

This is another nice gift you two can enjoy together while talking or marathoning a TV show in the background. The pieces come in a reusable glass jar which you can always upcycle if you choose to permanently glue the puzzle together to be displayed!

Pros:

Comes with puzzle, glass jar, glue and straight-edge tool

Beautiful art by Sara Boccaccini Meadows

Available at: Nordstrom

One Fire Battery-Operated Lamp

Sometimes the coolest gift can be the least expected. A lamp? Yes! This compact, battery-operated lamp has a minimal design and can be folded down for easy portability. They can use it at home on their nightstand or bring it on a camping trip, for example. Great for blackout emergencies too!

Pros:

LED lighting reduces eye fatigue

Dimmable

Available at: Amazon

DAVIDsTEA Cupid’s Café 12 Tea Sampler

Beautifully packaged for Valentine’s Day, this sampler box features 12 loose-leaf teas including Cupid’s Breakfast, Matcha Ice Cream, Vanilla Cappuccino and more. Our mouths are already watering. So lovely!

Pros:

Two servings per tea — so you can both try them!

Stunning box

Available at: DAVIDsTea

