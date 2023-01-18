Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Roses are red, violets are blue… One of our all-time favorite holidays is just around the corner! Hopeless romantics, this is our Super Bowl. Show that special someone how much you care with a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers for Valentine’s Day! And even if you’re single, you can still treat your friends and family to this foolproof gift. Galentine’s Day, anyone?

Don’t wait until the last minute to shop for flowers! Urban Stems offers a curated collection of Valentine’s Day arrangements that you can order in advance. Ensure that your delivery arrives on time by shopping early to save on shipping!

This week only, you can take 15% off your order by using the code TAKE15OFF at checkout. Below are five of our favorite bouquets that will brighten anyone’s day!

The Valentine

Stop and smell the roses! It doesn’t get more classic than a bouquet of red roses for Valentine’s Day. This romantic gesture is straight out of a rom-com (spoiler alert: they lived happily ever after).

$85.00 See It!

The Galentine

What is Galentine’s Day, you might ask? According to creator Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler from Parks and Rec), “Oh it’s only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.” Give your gal pals this pretty arrangement of pastel flowers, featuring roses, lepidium, bupleurum and brillanntina!

$60.00 See It!

The Heartfelt

Pretty in pink! In the traditional tones of Valentine’s Day, this vibrant bouquet is right on trend for the holiday of love. Featuring roses, aalla lilies, ruscus and bundles of hypericum berries, this bouquet is a gorgeous gift from the heart.

$90.00 See It!

The Lovesick

Adorned with red roses, lilies, lisianthus, snapdragons, and eucalyptus, this floral arrangement feels like the poster child of Valentine’s Day. It’s a safe bet for your loved one, especially if you don’t know their favorite flower!

$100.00 See It!

The Juliet

To quote Romeo and Juliet, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Usher in spring with this bright bouquet of flowers, including delphinium, lisianthus, roses and asters. Simply stunning!

$68.00 See It!

Looking for additional Valentine’s Day ideas? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!