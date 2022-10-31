Sparkle and Shine With This Stunning Jewelry From Kendra Scott — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The holidays always sneak up on Us. While Halloween is just two weeks away, December is also right around the corner. We’re counting down the days until it’s time to deck the halls!

Don’t wait until the last minute to secure your gifts for loved ones! Get a head start on holiday shopping with these gorgeous gems by Kendra Scott. This popular brand continues to break the Internet with affordable jewelry that looks luxurious. Celebrity fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling, Kyle Richards and Kristen Bell. Goop-approved!

Just in time for the holidays, we selected five stunning styles that would make the perfect present for a friend, family member or fiancée. Ring in the new year (see what we did there?) with these rings, necklaces and earrings from Kendra Scott!

Danielle Gold Convertible Link Earrings in White Crystal

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend — but these white crystal earrings give you the same effect with a budget-friendly price tag! Plus, you can wear these statement earrings without the link as a huggie. Endless options!

Get the Danielle Gold Convertible Link Earrings in White Crystal for $90 at Kendra Scott!

Baguette Elisa Pendant Necklace

May your days be merry and bright! Get into the Christmas spirit with these pretty pendants adorned with holiday-appropriate stones: ivory mother-of-pearl, red and emerald. Surrounded by beautiful baguette crystals, each custom-cut shell shines on its own.

Get the Baguette Elisa Pendant Necklace for just $85 at Kendra Scott!

Letter Pendant Necklace in Gold

We’ll spell it out for you! Pick out a personalized present with these bestselling gold letter pendants. Designed with Kendra Scott’s signatured etched detail, each necklace features an individual initial. Such a thoughtful gift for that special someone!

Get the Letter A Pendant Necklace in Gold for just $65 at Kendra Scott!

Livy Gold Ring Set of 3 in White Crystal

If you like it, then you should have put a ring on it! Make that three. Available in gold and rhodium, this stack of three rings includes luxe white crystal accents. Rock the rings as a set or one at a time!

Get the Livy Gold Ring Set of 3 in White Crystal for just $90 at Kendra Scott!

Ellen Wide Huggie Earrings in 18k Gold Vermeil

Simple gold hoop earrings are the must-have jewels of the moment! Elevate any outfit with these 18k gold huggies. These earrings are an absolute closet staple.

Get the Ellen Wide Huggie Earrings in 18k Gold Vermeil for $140 at Kendra Scott!

Shop bestselling pieces from Kendra Scott here!

