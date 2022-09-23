Channel Celeb Style With This Viral Jewelry From Kendra Scott

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you kept up with Bama Rush on TikTok last month, then you’re definitely familiar with Kendra Scott. The jewelry brand was a popular pick with aspiring sorority sisters who shared their OOTDs online during recruitment. In fact, The New York Times even highlighted “brands popular with the Greek circuit, like the jeweler Kendra Scott.”

Celebs also can’t get enough of this budget-friendly jewelry line! Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Bell and Mindy Kaling have all been spotted wearing Kendra Scott gems on multiple occasions. Perfect for everyday use or special events, these affordable accessories make a great gift for any gal on your list. You get the luxe look with a modest price tag. Shop three of our favorite styles below!

This Bestselling Gold Pendant

Good as gold! Truth be told, I tend not to wear a lot of jewelry. But when I need to make an outfit pop, I’ll reach for this pretty pendant. With 26 different gemstones to choose from, this staple piece is simple yet stunning. Designed with a delicate metal chain and dainty stone, this necklace is Kendra Scott’s no. 1 bestseller (one is reportedly sold every minute!).

See It!

Get the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace for just $70 at Kendra Scott!

These Crystal Huggie Earrings

Crystal clear! Available in gold and silver, these huggie earrings feature an asymmetric split hoop design and white crystals. One of Kendra’s personal picks, the jewelry designer said, “How fun are these?! The combination of a bold silhouette with classic sparkle creates a costume look in the best way possible.”

See It!

Get the Livy Gold Huggie Earrings in White Crystal for just $70 at Kendra Scott!

This Chain Bracelet

This versatile chain bracelet is a must-have in your jewelry collection. Style it on its own or paired with other bangles! At once elegant and edgy, this bold necklace was made for layering. One customer called this piece a “clean, classic, timeless bracelet that you can wear with everything.”

See It!

Get the Vincent Chain Bracelet in Gold for just $60 at Kendra Scott!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

