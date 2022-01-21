The Best Jewelry Organizers for 2022 Under $22

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. If that’s the case, then we have a lot of other allies in our inner circle — pearls, crystals, gemstones, the list goes on and on. And if you make new friends and keep the old, one is silver and the other’s gold. Maybe that’s why they’re called “friendship bracelets”! We adore all different types of jewelry, from bangles to brooches. The problem is, we don’t have an organized system for storing our baubles.

Tidy up your jewelry collection with these convenient organizers from Amazon. Whether you need a necklace holder or a travel case, we’ve got you covered. Read on to shop our top picks from Amazon, all under $22!

This Hanging Jewelry Organizer

If you own an ample amount of jewelry but don’t have enough storage space, then this 80-pocket hanging organizer is just what you need. One shopper called it “jewelry organizing perfection” and another said it’s “the BEST jewelry storage solution EVER!” With over 18,000 five-star reviews, this bestselling product is a crowd-pleaser!

Get the BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tiered Jewelry Stand

This tiered jewelry stand is top tier! Your necklaces will stay tangle-free with this three-tier design, made with beautiful brass. The jewelry organizer also comes with an accessory dish to hold bracelets and rings. “I love this stand!!!” one shopper gushed. “It’s simple, sturdy, clean and well-made.”

Get the Umbra Tiered Standing Necklace Holder for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Jewelry Box With Removable Tray

Keep track of your valuables with this traditional jewelry box, available in eight colors. Featuring a double stackable layer with removable compartments, this organizer also contains necklace hooks, ring rolls and other sections to store all your belongings. According to one review, it’s a “great storage and organization item.”

Get the Voova Jewelry Box Organizer with Removable Tray for just $21 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Travel Jewelry Organizer Case

When you’re on the go, this compact case is your best bet for storing jewelry! The cute travel bag comes with zipper closure and a carry handle for convenience, as well as five kinds of compartments to organize all of your precious pieces. “This bag is the perfect size for packing jewelry for a 1-2 week vacation,” reported one customer. “It is well-made, sturdy, and lightweight.” Love it!

Get the Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer Case for just $20 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Necklace Holder and Jewelry Tray

For a minimalistic look that goes with every aesthetic, try this clear jewelry tree. Complete with 30 pegs for hanging necklaces and a tray for storing jewelry, this organizer is a multi-functional find. “Practical and beautiful!” one shopper declared. “No more untangling necklaces!” Fine by Us!

Get the Stori Clear Plastic Necklace Holder with 30 Individual Pegs and Divided Jewelry Tray for just $16 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

