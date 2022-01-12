7 Home Decor Items Under $60 That Will Add Style and Storage to Your Space

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To Us, a new year brings new beginnings — a clean slate to start fresh. In addition to the New Year’s resolutions we’re trying to accomplish, we want to give our home a bit of a tune-up. Not a major makeover, just a few adjustments to spread cheer and spark joy.

While we’re at it, we might as well try to create some extra storage space! We found the best accent pieces from Amazon, Nordstrom and Walmart that will either add functionality or style. Spice up your setting and stay organized with this delightful decor starting at $16!

This Gold Balloon Figurine

Good as gold! This ceramic sculpture is reminiscent of Jeff Koons’ modern art. This fun find makes the perfect gift or playful decoration for your home. Choose from a dog, an elephant, a monkey or a rabbit. “There’s nothing to dislike! It’s a cute and fun statue that will make a pop in your space,” said one shopper.

Get the Ardax Gold Home Décor Balloon Figurine Accent for just $16 at Amazon!

These Distressed Ceramic Vases

Available in a set of three vases with five different colors to choose from, this bestselling product is both functional and ornamental. You can fill these vases with flowers or let the ceramic decor steal the spotlight as centerpieces. “Perfect pieces for home decor, particularly if you’re going for the rustic / ‘farmhouse’ look everyone is after these days,” one review reported. “They are so cute, great size, fits flowers or other stems nicely.”

Get the Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set for just $35 at Amazon!

These Two-Toned Woven Storage Baskets

These natural rope baskets are not just trendy accent pieces — they also make great storage units! We love the look of these organizer bins, complete with wooden bead tassels. “I love this basket!” one shopper gushed. “It fits perfectly in the space I had for it, and it looks really nice! It’s very sturdy and it really holds a lot.”

Get the Mkono Woven Storage Basket for just $26 at Amazon!

This Off-White Yarn Pouf

Poufs solve the age-old problem of extra seating when you’ve run out of room for more chairs. This boho-inspired seat cushion doubles as a footstool. Plus, it’s currently on sale for $35 off!

Get the Decor Therapy Lurex Yarn Round Pouf, Off-White for just $55 (originally $90) at Walmart!

This Plush Throw Blanket

Bundle up under the cozy texture of this top-rated throw. This blanket comes in multiple different colors — and it’s on sale now for a limited time! One customer declared, “This is the softest, warmest lightweight throw I’ve ever purchased.”

Get the Bliss Plush Throw for just $30 (originally $40) at Nordstrom!

This Looped Knit Decorative Pillow

The versatile style and texture of this ivory accent pillow goes with any bedding or decor! One review raved, “The pillow is incredibly soft and comfortable.” And another customer called this pillow “beautiful, luxurious and very high quality.” All five-star reviews!

Get the DKNY Pure Looped Decorative Pillow for just $50 at Nordstrom!

This Rustic Serving Tray

As you can probably tell by now, we’re big fans of utilizing products for various purposes. Take this serving tray, for instance — you can absolutely use it to serve food or drinks to guests, but you can also use it to display decor or even hold your belongings by the front door. The lightly distressed wood and bronze metal handles look luxurious.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Round Rustic Brown Wood Serving Tray with Metal Handles for just $26 at Walmart!

