Decorate Your Dream Home With These Fabulous Finds From Amazon

If you’re like Us, then you spend your free time browsing houses for sale on Zillow and watching home-renovation shows on HGTV. We’re hooked on real estate and remodeling, but we’re not in the market to buy a new home. If there’s anything we’ve learned from binging Fixer Upper, it’s that you don’t have to spend a ton of money to spruce up your space. All it takes is a little creativity and an eye for design.

Level up your home on a budget with these decor deals from Amazon — we know Chip and Joanna Gaines would probably approve. From light fixtures to floating shelves, these accent pieces will elevate your interior. It’s time to give your home a 2022 makeover. Read on to shop our favorite finds on sale now for a limited time!

These Rustic Wall Sconces

Embrace the cottagecore aesthetic with these rustic wall sconces with fairy lights and peonies, the top bestseller in decorative jars. “I love how they look on my bare wall next to our old mirror!” one shopper shared. “They add life to my otherwise boring wall!”

Get the Rustic Wall Sconces Mason Jar Sconces Handmade Wall Art Hanging Design for just $31 (originally $47) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of 3 Floating Shelves

These wooden shelves have a long shelf life. The top bestseller in floating shelves, these sturdy storage shelves feature wood boards and metal brackets. One review reported, “Nice simple shelves for the modern farmhouse look. Easy to install.”

Get the Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Set of 3 for just $17 (originally $29) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Industrial Ceiling Light

Let there be light with this flush mount ceiling light with a cage-like metal frame. This light fixture looks like it’s straight out of West Elm or Restoration Hardware!

Get the Redeast Flush Mount Ceiling Light for just $32 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Chunky Knit Blanket

Woven with polyester chenille, this cable knit blanket is “the perfect textured accent,” according to one review. “Not too big, very soft, nice texture, and good quality.” It comes in six different colors!

Get the Comtest Chunky Knit Blanket Handmade Soft Throw Blanket for just $76 (originally $109) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of 4 Aromatherapy Candles

Candles that double as decor? Count Us in! These pretty tin candles are a sight for sore eyes, and they also produce calming floral fragrances. “These are absolutely beautiful candles!” one customer gushed. “I am so impressed by the designs and quality. Just gorgeous!”

Get the JXDLSQ Scented Candles for Home, 4.4oz Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candles for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

