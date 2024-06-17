Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s sundress season — and with the right sundress, that means it’s comfy and confident season, too! A flowy sundress with a loose waist elastic is the perfect way to rock an understated and ultra-flattering look that you’ll feel your best in. Oh, and it’ll be comfier than a tee and sweatpants!

A good waist-defining dress shouldn’t squeeze or constrict, but rather subtly highlight the smallest portion of your waist while leaving the rest up to the imagination. If you’re wondering if this mystical dress even exists, we are happy to report that yes, it does exist . . . and in 16 different varieties!

Check out our top picks from retailers like Amazon, Target and more. You can thank Us later!

1. Our absolute favorite: The tiers, high neck, luxe beige hue and ruffle neckline are just a few things that make this the “it” dress of the summer — $40!

2. Tied for first: We can’t believe this front zip dress is on clearance! You’re going to want to grab this summery outfit before it sells out — originally $35, now $20!

3. Runner-up: If you’re looking for a combination of beachy and rich mom styles, meet your new favorite v-neck dress with lantern sleeves — $36!

4. Nautical look: Horizontal stripes, a tie waist and functional pockets will make you look and feel like you own a yacht — $29!

5. Cover-up too: Not all dresses can be cover-ups, but this one can be dressed up for dinner or down for the beach with a quick change of shoes — $38!

6. Everyday outfit: You don’t have to grab this dress in pink, but we’re pretty sure you’ll look like Barbie if you do — $36!

7. High class: Worn with a pair of white sneakers, this dress makes for a dreamy errand running (or strolling the streets of Europe) getup — $25!

8. Polka dots: How fun is this dress? You’ll be the life of the party wherever you go . . . just be sure to bring a fun and spunky attitude — originally $30, now $18!

9. Pattern queen: It’s not Zimmermann, but it looks like it is! This casual sundress is designed to elongate the torso for an even leaner torso —originally $27, now $25!

10. We’re sold: Try wearing this splicing lace mini dress with espadrille sandals, a sun hat and your favorite pair of sunnies — originally $68, now $51!

11. Beach princess: A blend of boho and beachy gives this backless maxi dress its one-of-a-kind flair. The smocking is just a bonus — $28!

12. Soft and stretchy: Cotton, nylon and spandex fabric makes this dress extra comfy for all days of the month (if you know what we mean) — $30!

13. Halter neck: A halter neck and tie waist together make you look taller and longer. What more could you ask for? — $39!

14. So strapless: No straps are needed when you have this floral tube dress. Beach or party, you’ll be properly dressed — $35!

15. Mid-length: Modest, flattering and chic, this dress will be your new go-to — especially since it comes in versatile black — $38!

16. Crowd favorite: Nearly 20,000 reviewers give this casual dress five stars, many coming back for second (or third) orders — originally $48, now $30!