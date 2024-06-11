Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Shopping for flattering tops is honestly hard, especially if you want to find ones that are equally lightweight and comfortable . . . don’t we all? Pants are easy — just look for a high waist and elastic waistband and you’re good to go — but tops require more thought. We have our arms, busts and midsections to think about, not to mention trouble areas behind our arms and around our waists.
Off-the-shoulder tops are a secret hack; they work wonders in the flattering department, particularly for your midsection and arms. Whether you want to conceal a food baby or just love the look of an off-the-shoulder blouse, we gathered 13 of our absolute favorite off-the-shoulder tops. Some are loose, others are flowy and some are smocked, but one thing’s for sure: They’re all flattering!
So read on to find your new go-to summer top — starting at $10!
1. Super smooth: Wear this top to your outdoor barbecues and picnics all summer to have a glowing shoulder tan by September — $20!
2. Totally textured: We’re obsessed with the popcorn texture of this top. It’ll hide any and all cellulite around the midsection and upper arms — $35!
3. Pretty in pink: You don’t have to grab this top in pink, but we love the summery flair. It pairs well with any denim shorts you currently have in your closet — $24!
4. Georgia peach: Hey there, Southern beauty! Something about the combination of ruffles and lantern sleeves exudes down-home charm — $28!
5. Tuck it in: You’ll love the way this top masks any lumps, bumps or cellulite. Three-quarter flutter sleeves add a classy touch — $69!
6. Fitness fanatic: This is by far the most luxe-looking casual sweatshirt we’ve seen. It’s ultra-lightweight for all your summer workouts (and movie marathons) — $148!
7. All seasons: If you need a shirt that you can wear in July and October alike, you’ll want to check out this thin waffle-knit short-sleeve — originally $15, now $10!
8. Arctic blue: The ruffles, the length, the sleeves, the lightweight material . . . it’s just perfect. Wear it with white jeans and thong sandals — $89!
9. Twisty tie: This top is shockingly forgiving since it bunches around the midsection. The broad sleeves give your midsection a lean look — $20!
10. Straight class: No, we don’t mean school. You’ll want to wear this stretchy rayon and spandex top to all your classy gatherings with dress pants and strappy sandals — $24!
11. Simplicity is key: When you hear “ruffle off-the-shoulder top”, this is probably what comes to mind. It’ll be a staple in your wardrobe rotation — $20!
12. Really ribbed: Cap sleeves, ribbed material and an off-the-shoulder design make this Madewell top one of the trendiest tops we’ve seen lately — $62!
13. Summer nights: You need to plan ahead for those cool campfire nights and late-night walks. Grab this comfy sweater to roast s’mores in style — $27!