13 Stretchy Mini Dresses That Are Sculpting Yet Tasteful

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The term ” tight mini dress” gives off the wrong impression sometimes . . . yes, they’re above the knee, but no, that doesn’t mean scandalous! Mini dresses are the perfect summer outfit that keeps you cool, cute and ventilated. What more could you ask for?

Well, maybe a flattering mini dress! Not all mini dresses are created equal, so you want to look for ones that are either bodycon and ruched or ones that are fitted at the top and flare out halfway down. These styles give you the illusion of a smaller upper and a voluptuous lower.

Related: 26 Practical Father's Day Gifts That He'll Actually Use To say that dads are “hard to shop for” is an understatement. Unlike moms who like most of the same things you do, dads are a whole different story. What do you even get a dad that’s not a mug or a tie? If you’re stressing about finding the perfect gift, remember that the “perfect” […]

To see what we’re adding to cart this summer for brunches, barbeques and beyond, check out these 13 ultra-flattering picks from brands like Aerie, Petal and Pup, Prettygarden and more!

1. Tuscany girl: Look and feel like an Italian princess while you roam about! Puff sleeves and a square neck flatter your upper body — $69!

2. Somewhat sporty: It’s new, it’s summery, it’s chic . . . we’re obsessed! Grab it in a vibrant blue hue or a more neutral tan, white or gray — $50!

3. Fun and floral: Flutter sleeves, a floral pattern and a knee-length design make this dress the ideal modest dress — $40!

4. Let loose: The front of this dress doesn’t squeeze your tummy — it’s totally loose! The material is extra stretchy, too for the ultimate comfy fit — $34!

5. Wrap dress: Endless compliments are a guarantee with this v-neck wrap dress! There are over 30 different colors to choose from, so good luck — originally $40, now $36!

6. Clean aesthetic: If you have a night out on your agenda, it’s time you have a go-to dress that slims your arms while highlighting your shape — $29!

7. Rich mom: This square neck sundress will make you look and feel like old money. All you need is a pair of sandals, a sun hat and a crossbody bag — originally $60, now $42!

8. Day to day: You’ll want to wear this crochet tank dress everywhere, even places like the gym where you probably shouldn’t — $49!

9. One shoulder: Who needs two straps when asymmetrical is totally in right now? This fancy dress lengthens your torso — $25!

10. Mesh-looking: White and cream colors are seasonal, so we’ll be taking advantage of it by wearing this floral crochet dress — $40!

11. Dress it down: Nail the effortlessly chic dress and sneaker look when you rock this dress with white kicks. Wear it with a denim jacket for extra style — $20!

12. All cutesy: Your boo will want to scoop you up at eight and take you on a date when they see you in this reviewer-loved smocked mini dress — $42!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Beach day: You don’t have to grab this textured knit dress in a vibrant pink hue, but we sure will be! Don’t forget sunglasses — $31!