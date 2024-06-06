Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

To say that dads are “hard to shop for” is an understatement. Unlike moms who like most of the same things you do, dads are a whole different story. What do you even get a dad that’s not a mug or a tie?

If you’re stressing about finding the perfect gift, remember that the “perfect” gift is anything thoughtful. If something shows you thought about his unique interests, habits, hobbies and goals, you just found the perfect gift! As such, it only makes sense that the perfect gift is something practical. And what better way to show your love than by giving something he’ll use every day? Dad will be perpetually reminded of your thoughtfulness!

To make things easier, we gathered 26 of the absolute best practical gifts for all sorts of dads: the beauty king, home chef, fitness enthusiast, mindful man and everyone in between. Happy shopping!

Practical Fitness Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: If he loves hitting the trails, spending hours in the gym or taking a long walk after work, these small but mighty earbuds will revolutionize his fitness game. An ergonomic design, noise cancellation capabilities, 32 hours of battery life, and high-quality microphones are just a few highlights.

Practical Home Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: His sleep is about to get a whole lot better whether he runs hot or cold at night. Not only does this duvet cover look like a cloud, but it feels like one, too! Organic cotton gauze makes this duvet ultra-soft, comfy and smooth. There are nine different color options, so you’re guaranteed to find his fave!

Practical Kitchen Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether he’s a seasoned chef (pun intended), a hardcore grillmaster looking to grow or just a man who loves to eat, this multipurpose smart cooker will take care of everything from searing and sauteeing to pressure cooking, slow cooking and steaming. It’s especially perfect for the busy dad!

Practical Wellness Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: Nearly 8,000 people give this protein powder five stars and for good reason! He will be able to reach his health and wellness goals while feeling like he’s cheating. This formula is free of gluten, soy and sugar and contains 25 grams of protein!

Practical Adventure Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: He already has a tent, fishing rod, ski poles and tools. What more could he possibly need? A way to capture the memories, of course! This retro-looking camera includes a color effect dial, a brightness control dial, a variety of shooting modes, a self timer and more. He’ll love the old-school design!